Bell Let's Talk Day - the world's biggest conversation about mental health is January 26

2022 campaign encouraging Canadians to support themselves and each other

Everyone can join in by texting, calling and participating on social media to support Canadian mental health programs

Bell Media's English and French language programming includes Etalk Bell Let's Talk Day special and two documentaries available on Noovo

Bell continues leading in workplace mental health with unlimited mental health benefit coverage for team members and their eligible family members

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Bell Let's Talk Day 2022 is January 26. As we continue to focus on action to increase awareness around mental health and mental illness, we encourage Canadians and people worldwide to keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for ourselves and each other.



Join the conversation on Bell Let's Talk Day!

On Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for every applicable text, local or long distance call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, every Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video, and every use of the Bell Let's Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat lens. All at no cost to participants beyond what they would normally pay their service provider for online or phone access.

The Bell Let's Talk Day team

Bell Let's Talk is proud to welcome back the following incredible team members:

Friends of Bell Let's Talk, to share their personal stories about living with mental illness

Our amazing spokespeople including Olympian and Bell Let's Talk founding spokesperson Clara Hughes , Étienne Boulay, Marie-Soleil Dion , Michael Landsberg , Howie Mandel , Michel Mpambara , Stefie Shock and Mary Walsh

, Étienne Boulay, , , , , and Our community ambassadors including actress Véronique Bannon , retired CFL player Shea Emry , TV host and author, Joanie Gonthier , comedian Jessica Holmes , pro golfer Andrew Jensen and musician Florence K

Bell Let's Talk 2022 announcements:

Launch of the 2022 Bell Let's Talk Community Fund, the $2 million annual program that provides grants up to $25,000 for local and grassroots mental health initiatives

annual program that provides grants up to for local and grassroots mental health initiatives New recipients of the Bell Let's Talk Diversity Fund, which supports the mental health and well-being of BIPOC communities across Canada

New funding for mental health projects across the country

Bell Media programming

Bell Media will feature special mental health content in English and French across its TV, radio and digital properties as part of the Bell Let's Talk Day campaign, including a special Bell Let's Talk Day episode of Etalk and French documentaries, Maman, pourquoi tu pleures? available on Crave, Canal Vie and Noovo.ca, and La santé mentale dans le sport professionnel on Noovo and available on RDS at a later date.

The 2022 nationwide Bell Let's Talk Day multimedia campaign focuses on action, encouraging Canadians to keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for ourselves and each other. Everyone can participate virtually or in-person with family members, friends and members of their communities.

Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to download the updated Bell Let's Talk toolkit and Conversation Guides.

Highlights since the first Bell Let's Talk Day in 2011:

1.3 billion messages of support

$121,373,806.75 in total Bell funding

in total Bell funding the most-used Canadian hashtag of all time

#BellLetsTalk, a top Twitter trend in Canada and worldwide

and worldwide the Bell Let's Talk Day video – Canada's most engaged brand tweet in 2021

"As we prepare to mark the 12th annual Bell Let's Talk Day, I am pleased to announce Bell's commitment to continued leadership in workplace mental health with unlimited mental health benefit coverage for Bell team members and their eligible family members. The past two years have been challenging times for everyone and I encourage all Canadians and people everywhere to join us for the world's biggest conversation about mental health on January 26."

- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE

"Working together in communities large and small all around the country, we have made great progress in moving mental health forward and increasing awareness about mental illness. On Bell Let's Talk Day and throughout the year it's so important to keep listening, keep talking and keep being there for ourselves and each other to make a lasting difference in the lives of so many people impacted by mental illness."

- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk

About Bell Let's Talk

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk is focused on 4 key action pillars – Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership – and is part of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has partnered with more than 1,300 organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries

Jacqueline Michelis

[email protected]

@Bell_LetsTalk

@Bell_News

SOURCE Bell Canada

Related Links

https://www.bell.ca/

