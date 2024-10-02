Bell continues to eliminate good jobs with round of cuts at Expertech

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Following Expertech's move to cut 120 positions across Ontario and Quebec on October 1, Unifor is once again sounding the alarm about the hollowing out of good jobs at Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. (BCE Inc.) and its subsidiaries.

Unifor members rally in Ottawa earlier this year for the Shame on Bell campaign. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"It's apparent to most everyone that Bell's leadership, including Mirko Bibic, have no plan for the future of this company except to maximize shareholder dividends at the cost of everything else," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "They're playing fast and loose not only with the livelihood of thousands of workers but with the future of Canada's telecommunications and media industries."

The job cuts will eliminate 18% of the unit's 660-person membership, which is represented by more than 19 local unions located in both provinces. The cuts will first be made through a VSP (Voluntary Separation Program) as well as RIO's (Retirement Incentive Offers).

"Today's announcement showcases again how Bell is ambling towards a death by a thousand cuts. Unifor members at Bell and its subsidiaries care about the services they provide and want to be a part of a strong future for telecommunications, but the company has no such vision," said Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier.

Unifor represents clerical workers and technicians at Expertech, a wholly owned subsidiary of BCE Inc. The members ratified a new collective agreement with the company in June 2024. The current 4-year agreements are backdated to December 1, 2023 and will be in effect until November 30, 2027.

"There is no reason why such a longstanding and profitable company should be unable to provide reliable, good jobs for its workers," said Unifor National Secretary Treasurer Len Poirier. "Even in this instability one thing is certain- Unifor members fight back." Unifor's 'Shame on Bell' campaign aims to highlight the struggles faced by workers, including those at Bell Expertech. The campaign underscores the detrimental impact of Bell's recent decisions to slash jobs, prioritizing profit margins over the well-being and livelihoods of its workforce.

