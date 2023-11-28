Fans can now pay for in-seat orders at the Bell Centre using Interac® Debit for e-Commerce

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - At the start of the season, the Bell Centre announced that Interac has become the official preferred payment method of the Bell Centre and proud sponsor of the Club de Hockey Canadiens' Montréal Canadiens organization (the "Montreal Canadiens"). The partnership between Interac Corp. (Interac) and the Montreal Canadiens is designed to enhance the experience of those visiting the Bell Centre through secure, convenient payment options.

"Interac Debit transactions at the Bell Centre have significantly increased since 2020, and have grown in importance since we made the shift to a cashless environment. This growth reinforces Interac as a preferred payment choice for fans, and we're looking forward to further strengthening the fan experience by introducing new Interac solutions and activations," said France Margaret Belanger, President of Sports and Entertainment, Groupe CH.

To help ensure fans never miss a moment of the game or show, fans can now pay with Interac Debit e-Commerce for in-seat food and drink orders at the Bell Centre made in the Montreal Canadiens app. Having loaded their debit card within their digital wallet, they will be able to pay in a few easy steps.

"Quebec is a key market for us, and we are thrilled to deepen our ties within it by collaborating with the Bell Centre as the preferred payment method and the Montreal Canadiens as an official partner," said William Keliehor, Chief Commercial Officer, Interac Corp. "We're proud to offer Interac payment solutions throughout the Bell Centre for fans who value the ability to use their own money seamlessly to enrich the experience at each game – whether ordering in-seat through the Montreal Canadiens app, paying in-person at the concession stand or purchasing 50/50 tickets."

The partnership extends beyond payments, extending support to small businesses in the general Montreal area through resources, curated experiences, and education.

About Groupe CH

Groupe CH, Quebec's premier sports and entertainment organization, provides unique and memorable experiences for its fans and spectators. Groupe CH owns the Club de hockey Canadien Inc. and the Rocket de Laval. Through evenko and L'Équipe Spectra, the organization's cultural and entertainment division promotes and presents more than 1,500 shows, festivals, and events each year. In addition to the Bell Centre in Montréal, the group owns performance venues of all sizes such as MTELUS, Astral and Corona Theatre, and acts as exclusive manager for several other venues including Place Bell in Laval. A sense of community is part of Groupe CH's DNA. Through the Montréal Canadiens Children's Foundation and the evenko Foundation, the organization is making a difference in the lives of thousands of young people in Quebec.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money, data, and verification in Canada, security is the core of everything we do. Through our privacy, fraud mitigation, governance, and verification and authentication services, we help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture and corporate citizenship based on the principles of responsibility, diversity and inclusion. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands. For more information, visit our website.

Interac is a registered trademark of Interac Corp.

