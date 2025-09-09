Bell Cyber unifies all of Bell's cybersecurity capabilities under one trusted brand, delivering fully integrated protection across networks, cloud and endpoints, ensuring Canadians and enterprises are secure, resilient and future-ready in the digital era

unifies all of Bell's cybersecurity capabilities under one trusted brand, delivering fully integrated protection across networks, cloud and endpoints, ensuring Canadians and enterprises are secure, resilient and future-ready in the digital era New Autonomous Security Operations Centre (SOC) sets the standard for real-time, AI-powered cyber defence

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - At today's inaugural Bell Cybersecurity Summit in Toronto, Bell officially announced the launch of Bell Cyber, a new brand complementing its growing AI-powered technology solutions business, alongside Ateko and Bell AI Fabric. Bell Cyber represents a pivotal step in Bell's strategy to lead as a North American technology services provider, delivering AI-powered, scalable and sovereign cybersecurity solutions that protect enterprises and strengthen Canada's digital future.

With this launch, Bell advances towards the goal of becoming Canada's most trusted Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP). Bell Cyber will offer next generation Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS), combining Bell's internal security platforms, telco-grade infrastructure and resiliency DNA with real-time threat detection and advanced Security Operations Centre (SOC) capabilities.

Bell Cyber's new autonomous SOC, also announced today, is the result of over two years of research and development. The new platform uses AI and automation to proactively detect and contain threats in under five minutes and shifts the cybersecurity model from reactive detection to proactive defence, helping customers stay ahead of threats.

Bell Cyber's SECaaS platform is hosted on a secure, multi-tenant sovereign Canadian cloud, ensuring that customer data is housed, governed and managed entirely within Canada. This supports compliance with national privacy and data residency regulations, offering peace of mind amid growing geopolitical uncertainty and increasingly sophisticated threat actors.

Bell Cyber partners with global tech leaders, including Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, Microsoft and Fortinet, to deliver cybersecurity solutions that scale with the needs of businesses across complex industries. These partnerships support Bell Cyber's ability to design, deploy and manage tailored strategies for enterprise clients.

"Today we celebrate the launch of Bell Cyber, a big milestone we've been working on for our customers. Leveraging Ateko and Bell AI Fabric solutions, Bell Cyber is a central pillar of our strategy to lead in Enterprise with AI-powered solutions. This announcement is an investment in the security of our customers and our country, strengthening our ability to protect enterprises and institutions in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

- John Watson, Group President of Bell Business Markets (BBM), AI, and Ateko

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications companyi, providing advanced broadband Internet, wireless, TV, media and business communication services. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

i Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:

Tianna Goguen

[email protected]

Investor inquiries:

Richard Bengian

[email protected]

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)