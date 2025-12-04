Bell's latest spectrum deployment delivers speeds up to 65% faster for customers in key Ontario markets

This rollout builds on Bell's investments in 5G Advanced technology, laying the foundation for next-generation wireless experiences

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Bell today announced Canada's fastest and best 5G+ network1 just got faster. The deployment of 3800 MHz spectrum in parts of southern Ontario is delivering Bell's fastest mobile speeds yet2 while enhancing reliability and capacity, powering next-generation wireless experiences for consumers and businesses.

This milestone complements Bell's broader work to deploy 5G Advanced technology – bringing improved reliability, lower latency, even faster speeds and an expansive feature set to deliver an optimized and efficient network.

Starting today, customers with compatible devices – including the latest smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung – can access Bell's fastest speeds ever in 17 communities across southern Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, Vaughan, Burlington and more. The 3800 MHz spectrum delivers speeds up to 65% faster2, increased capacity, seamless connectivity and theoretical peak download speeds of up to 3.64 Gbps, better supporting HD video, immersive gaming and real-time collaboration on the go.

"Putting our customers first while delivering the best fibre Internet and 5G wireless networks is at the heart of everything we do. This spectrum rollout in Ontario complements our ongoing investments in a 5G Advanced technology infrastructure, ensuring Canadians benefit from faster speeds and more reliability today while we build the foundation for what's next. From immersive entertainment and cloud gaming to AI-powered enterprise solutions and real-time AR collaboration, this evolution will enable Canadians to connect, work and innovate in exciting new ways."

- Mark McDonald, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Bell

Today's announcement builds on Bell's 2024 deployment and testing of 3800 MHz spectrum in Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo. Bell also secured the largest share of 5G+ spectrum nationwide in the federal government's 2023 auction, a $2.78-billion investment adding high-capacity airwaves essential to delivering wireless connectivity to Canadians.

Markets now benefitting from deployment: Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, Brampton, Vaughan, Markham, Oakville, Burlington, Oshawa, Whitby, Milton, Ajax, Pickering, Aurora, Halton Hills, Grimsby and Lincoln.

To learn more about Bell's 5G+ network, including coverage maps and compatible devices at Bell.ca/network.

About Bell

Bell is Canada's largest communications company3, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1Bell's 5G and 5G+ networks were recognized by Global Wireless Solutions (GWS) as the fastest and best in Canada in its 2024 nationwide assessment of 5G networks. Independent testing by GWS from February to November 2024 ranked Bell's 5G and 5G+ networks highest among Canadian national wireless carriers. GWS OneScoreTM rankings for 5G+ performance and speeds are based on testing while actively using 3500 MHz spectrum.



2Based on wireless network testing comparing download speeds before and after deployment of the 3800 MHz spectrum and introduction of the n77 frequency band.



3Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

