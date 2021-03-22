Recent statistics from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre show that Canadians lost over $106.4 million to fraud in 2020* and with more time spent online each day as a result of work from home, people across the country have become even more susceptible to fraud, identity theft and cyberattacks. Understanding what's at stake and having the right protection, including insurance coverage, is now paramount.

"The pandemic has had a profound effect on all of us, and with work from home happening more permanently, there are now unfortunately additional points of vulnerability," said Marie-Pierre Leclerc, Vice President, Direct Distribution Marketing & Digital Strategy at belairdirect. "We're all continuing to adapt to the ever-changing reality that has become our day-to-day life now. We are committed to being the partner in the process that will continue to support our customers with their changing needs in easy and simple ways, including evolving products and coverage appropriate for our new realities."

S.O.S. Identity

With so many people working from home, sensitive or personal information is constantly being exchanged from home networks, which is exactly why belairdirect has enhanced the protection S.O.S. Identity offers to now include cyber. Fraud, identity theft and cyberattacks are genuine daily threats, with this new opt-in coverage, should you ever be the victim of identity theft, customers will have 24/7 access to a legal information hotline, and could be reimbursed for up to $25,000 in fees related to getting their identity back, including the cost of monitoring your credit profile. This added protection will cover off the cost of working with computer specialists, restoration fees such as notarizing affidavits and replacement fees for government documentation, as well as lost income for your time spent on necessary procedures with regulatory authorities and organizations, credit agencies, and/or notaries or legal counsel.

Know what your insurance policy covers

Many Canadians who are working from home also assume that their home or tenant insurance has them covered, but many home insurance policies have stipulations voiding coverage if the policyholder is using their home for business purposes. At belairdirect, we understand these changing needs so have enhanced all home insurance premiums, now including an increase of claim limit for personal property used for business to $7,500, at no extra charge.

Prioritizing wellness

Over the past year, the pandemic has significantly exacerbated the amount of strain and pressure on many Canadians. Prioritizing wellness and mental health support, all belairdirect clients who sign up for the S.O.S. Identity coverage will receive complimentary, confidential access to the LifeSpeak platform. LifeSpeak provides a wide breadth of curated wellbeing content available on-demand, from leading experts in mental health, physical wellbeing, financial health, family relationships, and professional skills development. Since the start of the pandemic, LifeSpeak has seen a 33% increase in usage, demonstrating how much Canadians are yearning for information and support.

For more information on working from home insurance coverage or S.O.S. Identity protection, visit belairdirect.com/en/save-on-insurance/working-from-home

COVID-19: New relief measures

As the pandemic continues to impact Canadians, belairdirect is introducing new auto relief measures and customers can now get back the equivalent of one month of car insurance by visiting their Client Centre to apply. To learn more visit belairdirect.com/en/covid19

About belairdirect

Founded in Quebec in 1955, belairdirect provides car and home insurance products directly to consumers. It currently employs more than 1,600 people. The company offers a simple but complete solution, allowing customers to communicate with an agent by phone, online or in person. belairdirect was the first property and casualty insurer in North America to sell car insurance products online (www.belairdirect.com), attesting to the company's innovative character. belairdirect is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation, the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America (TSX: IFC - www.intactfc.com). belairdirect is a proud partner of Breakfast Club of Canada . For more information, please visit https://www.belairdirect.com or follow belairdirect on Facebook, Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Statistic credited to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/features-vedette/2021/frauds-10-fraudes-eng.htm

