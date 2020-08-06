MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron has suspended charges for calls from Canada to Lebanon until August 23, 2020, to allow Videotron customers with family and loved ones in the country to reach them without having to worry about long-distance charges.

The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts. Customers do not need to contact Videotron before placing a call to Lebanon.

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, entertainment, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services.

