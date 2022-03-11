First up is Brian McKeever, who will set off for his last individual race at a Paralympic Games at 10 a.m. local / 9 p.m. Friday ET. The six-time Paralympian, racing with guide Graham Nishikawa, is looking for his 20th career Paralympic medal at his final Games. He has already won two gold here in Beijing in the men's vision impaired sprint and long distance, his 14th and 15th gold medals.

Five-time Paralympic medallist and two-time champion in Beijing, Natalie Wilkie leads a strong crew in the women's standing category. Wilkie, who has won both distances in cross country so far, along with Brittany Hudak and Emily Young will start at 11:35 a.m. local / 10:35 p.m. Friday ET.

At 10:15 a.m. local / 9:15 p.m. Friday ET Mark Arendz will race for his first cross country medal in Beijing in the men's standing classification. He has three medals at the Games so far, all in biathlon.

Wrapping up the day will be Canada's sit skiers – Collin Cameron, Ethan Hess, and Derek Zaplotinsky in the men's event at 12:30 p.m. local / 11:30 p.m. Friday ET followed by Lyne-Marie Bilodeau and Christina Picton in the women's, leaving the start line 20 minutes later.

The relay races will take place on Sunday.

Para Alpine Skiing

The women of Canada's Para alpine skiing team will finish their 2022 Paralympic Winter Games campaigns with the slalom starting with the first runs at 8:30 a.m. local / 7:30 p.m. Friday ET. The Canadian contingent includes standing skiers Alana Ramsay and Michaela Gosselin and sit skier Katie Combaluzier.

HOW TO WATCH

All Canadian competition can be live streamed as it happens. Live streams can be found on Paralympic.ca, CPC's YouTube channel, cbc.ca/beijing2022 and Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques, the free CBC Gem streaming service, the Radio-Canada Sports app, and CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. Anyone wishing to catch up on the action afterwards can also watch events on-demand on these platforms, as well as Amazon Prime Video.

March 12 Canadian TV Broadcasts:

CBC Late Night – 12:30 a.m. local

CBC Morning – 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT

Sportsnet One – 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

CBC Daytime – 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Radio-Canada – 3 p.m. ET

*please check local listings*

