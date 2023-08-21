Announcement Made in Collaboration with the New Brunswick Minister of Health, ResearchNB, and the Atlantic Cancer Research Institute

MONCTON, NB, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - BeiGene Canada, the country affiliate of global biotechnology company BeiGene, specialized in the discovery and development of novel, affordable, and accessible oncology medications, announced today the launch of a partnership fund to support Canadian, non-clinical, cancer research and innovation. The initial half-million-dollar BeiGene Canada Fund for Research and Innovation was set up to work with other health research funding and programs across Canada.

The announcement was made by Peter Brenders, General Manager of BeiGene Canada, in collaboration with N.B. Health Minister Bruce Fitch , ResearchNB, and the Atlantic Cancer Research Institute.

The BeiGene Canada Fund is intended to support and enhance research and innovation initiatives related to cancer care in Canada. It was designed to leverage financial contributions from other sources including public funding agencies, health charities, and other private sector granting sources.

"Today is a very proud moment for BeiGene Canada," said General Manager, Peter Brenders. "At BeiGene we say, Cancer has no borders, and neither do we. Cancer is a challenge everywhere and researchers anywhere can make a difference. At BeiGene Canada we look to support our Canadian researchers in meeting this challenge. The BeiGene Canada Fund for Research and Innovation illustrates our deep commitment to the Canadian oncology community, and also draws attention to the power of partners – the Province of New Brunswick, ResearchNB and the Atlantic Cancer Research Institute, who share our vision for improving the lives of cancer patients."

"Navigating a diagnosis of cancer is challenging and stressful. Researchers here in New Brunswick are working every day to improve care for cancer patients. We're hopeful that fostering partnerships and collaborations like this will help pave the way for breakthroughs that will transform the way we approach cancer care," said N.B. Health Minister Bruce Fitch.

"ResearchNB is powering discovery in our province by funding research, promoting research excellence, building partnerships and fostering win-win collaborations," said ResearchNB Chief Executive Officer Damon Goodwin. "We've built a very positive relationship with BeiGene Canada and are pleased that they have come to New Brunswick to launch their partnership fund for researchers to advance knowledge in cancer care."

"The Atlantic Cancer Research Institute (ACRI) is pleased to participate in the announcement of this new cancer research fund. ACRI has been a pillar of the cancer research community in Atlantic Canada for 25 years and values the creation of funding opportunities that have the potential to support its researchers. This leverageable opportunity will augment research programs and help research teams in their continuing quest to better understand cancer and find solutions that help improve outcomes for patients", explains Brigitte Sonier-Ferguson, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Atlantic Cancer Research Institute.

The funded research must be in the field of human health research and specifically related to cancer care, excluding clinical trials. Eligible applicants must be affiliated with a university, college, medical training program, regional health authority, or healthcare or research institution in Canada. Funding will be provided to the affiliated institution and not individual applicants. Applications are accepted at any time on a rolling basis. There are no deadlines to submit. For more information on the BeiGene Canada Fund, eligibility criteria, and terms and conditions, please visit www/beigene.ca/en-ca/fund/.

About BeiGene Canada

Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, BeiGene Canada is the country affiliate of global biotechnology company BeiGene, specialized in the discovery and development of novel, affordable and accessible oncology medications. BeiGene Canada is committed to delivering new cancer therapies to the Canadian oncology community, including patients, caregivers, clinicians, and investigators. For more information about BeiGene Canada please visit www.beigene.ca.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global biotechnology company that is discovering and developing innovative oncology treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 9,400 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Basel; Beijing; and Cambridge, U.S. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com.

About ResearchNB

Created through a merger of the New Brunswick Health Research Foundation and BioNB, ResearchNB is the province's research and innovation enabler. With offices in Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton, it provides New Brunswick's research sector with critical leadership and support including advocacy, initial funding, connections to potential partners, and the translation of science into economic opportunities. Projects developed in partnership with ResearchNB help New Brunswickers to thrive through improvements to patient care, an even stronger bioeconomy and increased economic growth.

About the Atlantic Cancer Research Institute (ACRI)

ACRI is a non-profit research organization founded in 1998 and located within the New Brunswick Center for Precision Medicine in Moncton. ACRI works on cutting edge research in the quest to find solutions to cancer and impact patient care in the region and around the world. ACRI scientists are advancing their research with the aim to improve patient care through precision medicine. To this end, ACRI researchers are making significant contributions in liquid biopsy for cancer diagnosis, disease monitoring, and detection of treatment response. In addition, ACRI scientists are pursuing studies on cancer cell biology, gene editing, and the discovery of targeted treatments. The ACRI team has a wide range of expertise in genomics, proteomics, molecular biology, cell biology, immunology, bioinformatics, pathology, mass spectrometry, as well in vitro and in vivo testing. Through its work, ACRI is making positive contributions to research efforts locally and globally, all aimed at defeating cancer.

