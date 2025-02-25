SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Bectrol, a Quebec-based company specializing in the manufacturing of electrical panels for over 45 years, is proud to announce the successful deployment of its first Voltline switchboard, an innovative solution entirely designed and manufactured in Canada. This achievement marks an important milestone for the company, which is now addressing the growing challenges in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

Designed as a local alternative to imported products, the Voltline has been specifically developed to meet the needs of businesses in terms of charging infrastructure, offering a maximum capacity of 1600 amperes at 600 Vac. The first unit has been successfully installed and commissioned at a client's site, proving the reliability and effectiveness of this solution.

"The deployment of this first unit is a major milestone for Bectrol. It not only demonstrates the quality and durability of our product, but also our ability to reduce lead times and compete with major players in the industry. With Voltline, we offer our customers a reliable, fast, and locally manufactured solution to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle charging," said Jean Gariepy, Technical Director of Transport Electrification at Bectrol.

This success further affirms Bectrol's commitment to supporting the energy transition, while expanding its offering with solutions tailored to market realities. The Voltline switchboard is now available for sale to facilitate and accelerate the deployment of charging infrastructure across the country.

