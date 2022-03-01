Because of his mother tongue, Samian is excluded from the Granby International MUSIC Festival

WENDAKE, QC, March 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) is dismayed to learn that one of its most influential artists has been denied participation in the Festival international de la chanson de Granby (FICG) because of the predominantly Indigenous language content of his songs.

Indeed, the performance of Samian, a multidisciplinary Anishinabeg artist, at the FICG was refused because he could not provide an adequate quota of songs in French in the eyes of the organizers.

"It is with dismay that I realize that my struggle over the past 15 years to promote First Nations culture and languages is not over, despite the few advances I have seen," says Samian.

Let us remember that the languages of the First Nations are not a threat to Quebec's heritage but rather the very essence of the First Peoples. Despite several observations on the fragility of these languages and even though UNESCO has dedicated the next decade to the revitalization of Indigenous languages, the fight remains; the reaction of the FICG is proof of this.

"The position of the FICG mirrors the position of the Quebec provincial government which, with its Bill 96, imposes French to the detriment of the first languages of Indigenous peoples. Another example of a colonial ideology well established in Quebec," declared AFNQL Chief Ghislain Picard.

The AFNQL does not expect the Quebec government to raise a finger to denounce the FICG's decision since it is in line with the positions put forward by Bill 96 which penalizes the First Nations, hence turning a deaf ear to the positions proposed by the communities.

It is to be noted that ADISQ, in an effort of recognition and reconciliation, dedicates a Felix for the Indigenous artist of the year since 2019. This award is given to an Indigenous artist whether he or she expresses himself or herself in his or her ancestral mother tongue or in French.

