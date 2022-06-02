CED grants $500 000 to the Société des amis du Moulin Michel for its project to reinvent its outdoor spaces.

BÉCANCOUR, QC, June 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Shared public spaces such as historical buildings are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to COVID-19.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $500,000 for the Société des amis du Moulin Michel under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) to expand Moulin Michel's outdoor performance space and improve its grounds.

A non-profit organization founded in 1985, the Société des amis du Moulin Michel is the driving force behind the Moulin Michel de Gentilly historical building, which it operates, administers, and promotes. This former manorial mill today offers a historical interpretation site, country dining, a performance and reception space, and a local food products shop. It provides a complete range of activities and a natural outdoor site that is accessible to the public.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families, and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Quotes

"Quebec is bursting with such original historical attractions. With its astounding, extensive offering, Moulin Michel has long charmed the Bécancour community and its visitors. This tourism attraction holds an important place in the entire region's economy. Our support for the Société des amis du Moulin Michel's project attests to our commitment to boost economic development in communities of every size. Bravo to the entire team on this exciting project!"

The Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"Our dynamic community's involvement in saving and bringing the Moulin Michel site to life illustrates the very essence of our organization. We stepped in and the site was restored in 1985; since then, enthusiastic citizens and a passionate team have succeeded in transforming Moulin Michel into such a rich site for the community, the region, and the many visitors who discover it each year. With its reinvented outdoor spaces that showcase the rich historical and natural heritage of the site and offer enhanced opportunities for cultural, community, and sports activities, we are contributing to the well–being of the entire community as we combine our efforts towards social and economic development."

Philippe Dumas, Director General, Société des amis du Moulin Michel

Quick facts

The CCRF was launched in June 2021 . A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

. A total of has been granted over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs), including for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener, and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

