More dates added – again – for a show specially designed for infants up to 18 months.

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie announces a new series of show times for Bébé symphonique, an immersive and sensory musical experience, designed for infants up to 18 months. Following the show's tremendous success since its launch in 2022, Bébé symphonique is returning to the Planétarium every Sunday, from September 10 to December 17, 2023. Produced by GSI Musique and created by the Montréal studio Noisy Head, based on music from the album Bébé symphonique (Orchestre symphonique de Montréal/Maestro Simon Leclerc), the show Bébé symphonique is being presented as a double feature along with Poussières d'étoiles (Stardust).

NEW DATES September 10 to December 17, 2023 Every Sunday at Noon and 3:45 p.m. (English) 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. (French)

A double feature for infants

Théâtre du chaos, Planétarium

Bébé symphonique takes its young audience into a gentle multisensory realm where faraway nebulae, colourful marbles, clouds of stardust and myriad handicrafts dance around in enchanting 360-degree projections. The wondrous sights and sounds are designed to gently awaken the visual and auditory senses of infants from birth to 18 months. This bold creation harmoniously blends 2D, 3D and frame-by-frame animation with the musical world of Bébé symphonique. Audience: adapted to babies up to 18 months

Producer: GSI Musique/Duration: 33 min./Sound level adapted for younger children

Next, explore star-filled skies with Poussières d'étoiles (Stardust), a show tailored to families with young children. Guided by a science educator, learn how objects in the sky illustrate the lifecycle of stars and why we are made up of stardust.

Audience: adapted to families with young children and infants

Producer: Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan/Duration adapted to audience: from a few minutes to a maximum of 12 minutes.

IMPORTANT

Tickets must be reserved online*: espacepourlavie.ca/ticketing

*including free tickets for children 4 and under.

Bébé symphonique and Poussières d'étoiles are presented as a double feature.

Good to know

To make your visit even more enjoyable, stroller parking, changing tables and bottle warmers are available on-site at the Théâtre du Chaos.

About Bébé symphonique

The Bébé symphonique experience draws on the richness and power of orchestral music to create special moments of connection between babies and their parents, all the while promoting infant neurological development. This multidisciplinary project includes a boxed set with a music CD and a booklet, a beautiful photo book with fun and informative texts, an educational magazine, a photo exhibition (presented at Place des Arts in 2022) and much more! Bébé symphonique is the brainchild of artistic director Nicolas Lemieux with the support of Marie-Claude Barrette, sponsor of the project.

After its successful run in Québec, the Bébé symphonique project was presented internationally at a number of renowned cultural and scientific venues. Audiences at the Hamburg Planetarium in Germany, the Market Hall Dome in Plymouth, United Kingdom, the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas, USA and the Papalotte Museo del Niño in Mexico City had the opportunity to experience Bébé symphonique's unique poetic energy.

Since its launch, Bébé symphonique has garnered much praise from its peers. The musical work was awarded Album of the Year for Young People at the 2022 ADISQ Gala, and the immersive film picked up the Best of Earth award for 2023 when the winners were announced on May 2. The "Best of Earth" award is the highest recognition that fulldome films can receive, bringing together the jury of the four biggest fulldome film festivals in the world: Jena FullDome Festival, Melbourne Dome Under Festival, FulldomeUK Festival in Plymouth and Dome Fest West in Los Angeles. Bébé symphonique was also one of the official selections for the 2023 Fulldome Festival Brno (Czech Republic), where the best 360-degree productions designed for domes and planetariums are presented.

Espace pour la vie is made up of five major attractions: the Biodôme, Biosphère, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium. These prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

