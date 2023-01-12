Beautifi to unveil a streamlined patient financing experience at GraceMed All Staff event

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The "All Staff" event held by GraceMed Plastic Surgery, Dermatology, and Medical Spa is kicking off the New Year at The Pearle Hotel & Spa Autograph Collection in Burlington, Ontario. Beautifi will be featured as one of the key sponsors of this exciting event, along with Allergan Aesthetics, Sciton, and Zo Skin Health.

The event will have staff and medical professionals from all 11 GraceMed clinics in attendance. Beautifi is proud to support and partner with one of Canada's fastest growing plastic surgery, dermatology, and medical spa clinics.

About Beautifi:

Beautifi is an innovative financial technology company that offers flexible financing and a digital marketplace for connecting individuals with the top surgeons. Beautifi's plastic surgery and cosmetic procedure financing brings affordable payment options and flexible funding solutions for any procedure. Beautifi offers the only connected marketplace in Canada with an integrated financing solution for elective surgeries.

Beautifi for Canadians:

Beautifi's innovative financing solutions have enabled hundreds of Canadians to access surgical procedures that were previously unaffordable. Through Beautifi, Canadians have access to valuable resources that guide them in learning about cosmetic procedures, speaking to financial experts, and selecting a financing option to help them achieve their goals.

Access to credible resources on elective procedures through the Beautifi platform and social media channels allows patients to educate themselves on procedures they are considering. Once they have identified a procedure, individuals can learn about providers and, if necessary, finance some or all of their procedures with Beautifi.

Beautifi for Clinics:

Beautifi offers Canadian clinics technology-enabled financing and additional exposure through its integrated digital marketplace. Patients can browse through hundreds of medical professionals, filtered by location, specialties, procedures, and reviews.

Doctor profiles are built for free and Beautifi pays the clinic directly and on time for patient procedures. There is no cost, risk or liability to the clinic when partnering with Beautifi. Clinics receive interested, motivated and pre-approved leads as a Beautifi partner.

