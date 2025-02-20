Beautifi Expands into Equipment Financing for Clinics

Delivering End-to-End Financing Solutions for Clinics and Their Patients.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Beautifi, Canada's fastest growing consumer finance and technology company, has introduced a new arm of its business dedicated to financing medical devices and equipment for clinics and doctors. The program was piloted in 2024 and is now broadly available to qualifying providers looking for cutting-edge equipment, flexible financing options that eliminate upfront costs, and patient demand solutions to ensure sustained growth. For suppliers, Beautifi expands market reach by enabling clinics to access and finance advanced technology, creating new opportunities to thrive in an evolving industry.

The decision to expand Beautifi's business beyond patient financing into capital financing for doctors and clinics was born out of conversations with Beautifi's own partners, many of whom shared their challenges with wanting to acquire the latest technology to service their patients, but who were limited by the upfront cost of the equipment, which ranges from $80,000 to over $250,000.

Beautifi Founder and CEO, Ryan Brinkhurst--whose recent article in Entrepreneur provided insight into the business expansion--says of the launch "I speak to our doctors and clinics every day; I'm very close to their issues and challenges. Something I've heard time and again is how expensive new devices are, and yet there is a high demand for the latest technology to stay competitive in a rapidly expanding industry. By extending Beautifi's lending capacity to our partners, we have a natural extension of our services and an improved offering that helps us deliver best-in-class partner experiences."

Underpinning the expansion is a joint venture with TFG Financial, a leader in providing capital to support the acquisition of commercial assets across a wide array of industries. The partnership delivers a unique offering to help providers grow their practice and sell more services. Together, Beautifi and TFG are redefining how financing, technology, and patient demand come together to deliver exceptional results for partners.

Beautifi is a consumer finance and technology company on a mission to bring beautiful to life for clients and partners by providing access where it didn't exist before. From fertility treatments to cosmetic surgery, the Beautifi platform supports the discovery of elective medical procedures, as well as the doctors and clinics that provide them. Beautifi empowers individuals to obtain the care they want and need with flexible loans on their own terms.

