SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - L.L.Bean, the iconic, Maine-based outdoor retailer specializing in quality and durable outdoor gear and apparel, is excited to announce the imminent opening of its first two Quebec locations: Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville and Boisbriand. L.L.Bean will also launch a French version of its website for its customers in Quebec and across Canada. In advance of the launch, customers can visit www.llbean.ca/Quebec for more details.

With 18,000 square feet of floor space, the Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville store, located at CF Promenades St-Bruno, will be ready to welcome you and plan your next outdoor adventure on August 25, 2023. The Boisbriand location, in the heart of the Faubourg, will open its retail space of 11,500 sq. ft on September 29, 2023. These two new stores will ensure a coast-to-coast presence in Canada for the company. For all outdoor enthusiasts in the Greater Montreal area who would like to join the L.L.Bean family, please send your application to: [email protected].

Gear and apparel adapted to Quebec's lifestyle

With over 110 years of history and nearly 100 stores around the world, including 13 in Canada operated by Canadian licensing partner Jaytex Group, L.L.Bean is thrilled to reach Quebec's shelves. Quebec is renowned for its parks and green spaces, lakes and mountains. Quebec outdoor enthusiasts will now be able to get the best equipment directly in the two new locations, benefiting from in-store advice from the L.L.Bean team and enjoy a memorable customer experience.

In addition to apparel and outerwear, the company also offers travel, hiking and camping equipment, footwear, and home and pet products. Outdoor enthusiasts will find everything they need.

Maine and Quebec , a long history

The people of Maine and Quebec have enjoyed a shared history dating back to the settling of both areas. Many families have relatives on both sides of the border and a common heritage that spreads beyond geographical lines. Founded in 1912 in Maine, L.L.Bean has always attracted Quebecers to its flagship store in Freeport. With a strong base of brand enthusiasts in Quebec, it is natural for L.L.Bean to expand its brick-and-mortar presence to Quebec.

Quotes

"It's an honour for L.L.Bean to be able to expand into Quebec and bring the L.L.Bean shopping experience to our Quebecois customers. We are also excited to reach new outdoor enthusiasts via our retail presence and our new French language website. We are looking forward to enabling everyone to enjoy the restorative power of being outside."

- Stephen Smith, President and CEO, L.L.Bean

"Since launching L.L.Bean in Canada five years ago, the brand has been actively expanding its physical presence in every major city from coast to coast. We're delighted with the positive response and are excited to continue our growth with the opening of two new stores in Quebec, in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville in August and Boisbriand later this fall. The addition of these new stores allows us to continue serving outdoor adventure enthusiasts in Quebec by providing them with quality clothing and equipment for their outdoor activities."

- Wayne Drummond, President, Jaytex Group

"We are thrilled to introduce the first L.L.Bean store in Quebec at CF Promenades St-Bruno. We're proud to welcome such a strong heritage brand to the market and look forward to supporting L.L.Bean's growth in Eastern Canada."

- Christian Vezina, Vice President of Operations, Cadillac Fairview

About L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors.

L.L.Bean operates 56 stores in the U.S and 25 stores in Japan, and has 13 licensed retail store locations in Canada operated by Ontario-based Jaytex Group. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L.Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

