Beaconsfield joins Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy Showcase Cities pilot project in Canada

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The City of Beaconsfield, among twenty-five municipalities across Canada, was selected for an intensive pilot project with the leading global climate initiative.

The City will benefit from a network of leading municipalities across Canada who have joined the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy to help Beaconsfield achieve our specific climate action priorities. Over the next year, the municipality will receive targeted technical support, training and access to tools and resources. The City's participation in this pilot project will be an important step in the implementation of the three action plans of the i3P project to make our community more resilient to the impacts of climate change: GHG Reduction Plan, Community Energy Plan and Climate Adaptation Plan.

"Municipalities play a central role in climate protection because they have a direct or indirect impact on almost half of Canada's GHG emissions. We are proud of this unique initiative that allows us as a City and community to consolidate our efforts in this fight against climate change. This is a great opportunity that our administration is undertaking with energy and enthusiasm," says Georges Bourelle, Mayor of Beaconsfield.

The Global Covenant of Mayors Canada is a collaboration between FCM, ICLEI ˗ Local Governments for Sustainability, the Global Covenant of Mayors Secretariat and the International Urban Cooperation Project supported by funding from the European Union.

The initiative combines two leading domestic climate programs, the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program and Building Adaptive and Resilient Communities (BARC), with the global climate program.

