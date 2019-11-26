Beaconsfield Adopts by-law Prohibiting Certain Single-use Plastic Bags

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The City of Beaconsfield is proud to announce the adoption of By-law BEAC-129, which prohibits the distribution of certain single-use shopping bags in retail stores located in Beaconsfield.

On October 22, City Council voted in favour of the implementation of a new by-law which will take effect on April 1, 2020.

This prohibition specifically targets oxo-degradable, oxo-fragmentable, biodegradable and traditional plastic bags less than 50 microns thick.

Plastic bags are harmful to the environment because their production requires petroleum products and large amounts of water and generates greenhouse gases. Moreover, they have significant impact on wildlife and plants in addition to being a visual nuisance.

Aware of the importance of protecting the environment, the City of Beaconsfield has always been proactive in the fight against climate change. This by-law is in line with the actions taken by the City to implement the three action plans of the i3p project.

"We are proud to follow this initiative already adopted by other municipalities. Cities play a central role in climate protection. By adopting this by-law, we demonstrate our commitment to fight climate change. Reusable bags are the most ubiquitous items known by all, but all too often forgotten. This way, we play a positive role and we hope to motivate our residents to adopt a more sustainable behaviour towards the use of these types of bags," says Mayor Georges Bourelle.

The City will conduct a campaign to help raise awareness among residents and targeted retailers in the coming months.

beaconsfield.ca

SOURCE City of Beaconsfield

For further information: Mayor's office, 514 428.4410

Related Links

www.beaconsfield.ca

