OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Spring Break is here and Canadians are packing up for sunshine, ski hills and long-overdue family fun. The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is cheering travellers on to become Checkpoint Champions because when it comes to airport security, being prepared is how you get to the podium.

Image of a family in an airport terminal. (CNW Group/Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA))

Just like Team Canada athletes gearing up for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, every traveller can go for gold with a solid pre-screening warmup. With airports across the country getting busier, a little planning before you reach the checkpoint can turn your trip into a smooth, champion-level performance.

Pack Like a Pro

Before you zip up that carry-on, check CATSA's What Can I Bring? tool to find out what belongs in checked and carry-on bags. Keeping items that might need a quick inspection within easy reach helps you glide through security like a curler on ice.

Master the 100 ml Rule

Liquids, aerosols and gels must be 100 ml or less and fit in a 1 L clear plastic bag unless you are travelling with a baby or have medically necessary liquids. That big bottle of shampoo? It goes in checked baggage to avoid disqualification at the checkpoint.

Metals Matter

Big belt buckles, metal snaps, steel-toed boots and chunky jewellery can slow you down by setting off alarms. Choose low metal/no metal dressing for a win at security.

The Family & Accessible Line: A Smooth Path for Every Traveller on the Team

When you arrive at security, look for the Family and Accessible screening line – designed with extra space for strollers and mobility aids. Offering more time and assistance and room to move through the checkpoint, you can maintain your stride without the pressure of a sprint.

If some extra coaching is needed, look for a Facilitator in the queueing area just before the checkpoint at Canada's 16 busiest airports. They can help you navigate the screening process in your official language of choice.

Gear Up for Victory: Special Items and Duty Free

Heading out on an adventure that calls for competition-sized gear? Larger items like skis, snowboards, surfboards, golf clubs, bicycles, and hockey sticks (or any item too big for a standard x-ray) must be checked in and screened at an oversized checkpoint.

Bringing home duty-free treasures? Keep your liquids sealed in their official security bag with the receipt visible, so your haul stays in medal contention all the way to your destination.

Approach the Checkpoint Like a Champion

Every traveller goes through the same routine: show your boarding pass, place your items in bins, send your bags through X-ray and be prepared for the body scanner or metal detector. Knowing the play-by-play in advance gives you the winning edge.

And because timing matters, remember that airlines recommend arriving at the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before U.S. or international flights.

Take the Podium This Spring Break

From smooth moves at the bins to perfectly packed liquids, becoming a Checkpoint Champion is all about preparation. With a little planning and a winning attitude, your journey through airport security can be quick, easy and podium worthy.

For more travel tips, visit catsa.ca.

Quick facts

Established on April 1, 2002, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport Canada.

CATSA is dedicated to working with its screening contractors and air travel partners to deliver service excellence through effective and efficient security screening.

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SOURCE Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA)

Media Relations, Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, [email protected]