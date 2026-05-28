Play by Play: A Well‑Prepared Traveller Scores the Goal

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The crowd is building, the stakes are high, and the pitch is busy. As Canadians kick off their summer travel plans and head to destinations and major events in Canada and abroad, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is calling the play: preparation helps travellers navigate airport security screening with clarity and confidence, even during peak travel periods.

The Kickoff

A flat lay of a map, suitcase, soccer ball, passports, boarding passes and a small toy plane. (CNW Group/Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA))

The traveller enters the terminal early – textbook form. Two hours ahead for a domestic flight. Three for U.S. or international.

Right away, that extra time creates space. No rush. No panic. The ball is under control.

The Build‑Up Play

The traveller advances steadily, making smart touches along the way.

Before packing, they checked what's allowed in carry‑on versus checked baggage, including special items like jerseys, flags, power banks, portable electronics, sports equipment, and other travel essentials.

A quick search using CATSA's What Can I Bring? tool means no uncertainty on match day.

Some sports items – like balls, shin guards, and certain footwear – can go in carry‑on, while larger or oversized equipment must be checked. Knowing this before arriving at the airport keeps the run clean and controlled.

Now at the checkpoint, the traveller places their bags in the bin smoothly. This is preparation paying off.

Teamwork at Midfield

This isn't a solo run - it's about teamwork and understanding the flow of play.

The traveller knows that everyone goes through the same routine: show your boarding pass, place your items in bins, send your bags through X‑ray, and be prepared for the body scanner or metal detector.

The choice of gear matters too. To avoid an unnecessary whistle, the traveller rightly chose to limit jewelry and clothing with metal snaps or buttons.

Knowing the play‑by‑play in advance gives the traveller an edge and helps keep the play moving forward. Screening officers guide the flow, directing traffic through the middle of the pitch.

Nearby, bilingual facilitators in blue vests are assisting travellers who need extra support – families with children, travellers with mobility aids, or anyone who could use a hand. Facilitators are available at checkpoints in Canada's 16 busiest airports.

Dodging the Defenders

Here come the challenges.

A defender closes in: liquids, aerosols and gels. But the traveller already knows the rules:

Containers are 100 mL or less

All items fit in one clear, resealable 1‑litre bag

Sunscreen, face paint, hand sanitizer – all compliant. No foul.

Another defender approaches: powders and granular materials.

The traveller has kept the quantity of their body glitter, cosmetics powder and protein powder within 350 mL in their carry‑on.

The move holds.

Official Review

There's a brief pause in play.

From time to time, travellers may be randomly selected for additional screening. It's a routine part of the process.

The officials explain the call. Instructions are clear.

After a quick review, the check is complete. Play resumes.

Inside the Box

The goal is in sight. The traveller is almost there.

That earlier discipline in midfield is paying off now – less scrambling, fewer distractions.

Before leaving the checkpoint, there's a final scan of the bins. Passport. Phone. Electronics. All accounted for. A simple habit that can prevent stress later on.

GOAL!

The traveller clears security screening and heads toward departures – with time to spare.

The crowd thins, the pressure lifts, and everything stays on schedule.

A textbook finish, and the journey continues.

Final Whistle

Preparation keeps the play moving, arriving early creates space, and knowing the rules makes the difference.

Whether you're travelling for FIFA World Cup 2026™ or heading out on a summer getaway, CATSA's tools help you prepare for airport security screening and start your trip with confidence.

Plan ahead at www.catsa.ca.

Quick facts

Established on April 1, 2002, CATSA is a Crown corporation fully funded by parliamentary appropriations and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Transport.

CATSA is dedicated to working with its screening contractors and air travel partners to deliver service excellence through effective and efficient security screening.

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SOURCE Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA)

Media Relations Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, [email protected]