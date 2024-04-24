AI solution to help solve critical challenges for financial institutions and their customers – from budgeting and planning to wealth management and credit worthiness

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Today BDO Canada announced its newly created AI solution that will help solve critical challenges currently facing the financial services industry in Canada. Leveraging AI and machine learning, this technology offers tailor-made services in wealth management, credit worthiness, and financial budgeting and planning.

BDO Digital's AI solution comes at a time when financial institutions are grappling with the need for innovative solutions to support client needs during one of the largest inter-generational wealth transfers and when consumer debt is reaching record highs.

"Our AI solution aims to empower financial institutions by delivering a competitive advantage, enhancing customer satisfaction and driving growth and innovation," says Rishan Lye, National Consulting Leader for BDO Canada. "We're dedicated to providing digital solutions that allow Canadians to invest in their future, while navigating the complexities of their finances."

The new solution debuted today at the Microsoft Executive AI Summit where the BDO team walked attendees through an immersive simulation.

Through this solution, financial institutions and their clients will gain access to an array of services personalized and tailored to support their unique financial goals, including:

Wealth Management AI Assistant

Investment planning (goals, risk profile, portfolio breakdown)

Personalized financial advice (e.g., portfolio optimization, annual contributions)

Estate planning (beneficiaries, assets distribution)

Mortgage/Children/Retirement Planning

Financial Budgeting & Planning AI Assistant

Customer/household 360 view (family, roommates)

Setting saving goals/budget allocation by activity/tracking expenses (e.g., health, travel, utilities)

Personalized recommendations/products to improve savings

Credit Worthiness AI Assistant

Implications for decisions (e.g., mortgage, student loans, automobile financing)

Debt consolidation/optimization

Personalized insurance products/premiums

Credit impact assessment/weighting

Generate a holistic credit score

Advice on how to improve credit score

As the industry shifts towards embracing disruptive technologies, BDO Canada remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting-edge solutions. Their immersive AI experience seeks to redefine the way financial institutions operate and engage with their customers.

BDO has a longstanding presence in the financial sector, serving over 10,000 clients with a comprehensive range of services. BDO Digital stands as a trusted advisor for financial institutions seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of the financial services industry.

About BDO Canada

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients across a variety of sectors and segments. For over 100 years, our team has served communities across Canada through a comprehensive range of assurance, tax, and consulting services, complemented by deep industry knowledge. With over 5,000 people across 100 offices in Canada, and more than 1,800 offices in 164 countries, BDO is well-positioned to assist clients with both domestic and global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms. For more information, visit: www.bdo.ca

SOURCE BDO Canada LLC

For further information: Tara MacPherson, Proof Strategies for BDO Canada, [email protected], (905) 870-1771