BDO merges with FL Fuller Landau LLP in Québec

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - BDO Canada LLP, ('BDO') one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in Canada, is pleased to announce it is merging with FL Fuller Landau LLP ('FL Fuller Landau'), closing on January 1, 2023. The merger will expand BDO's team in Québec and strengthen its position as a leading professional services firm in the marketplace.

Founded in 1963, FL Fuller Landau is a professional services firm focused on family businesses. The team provides accounting, tax and advisory services including people and culture management through its division Pvisio. Furthermore, Le Groupe Fuller Landau brings vast experience in insolvency, business valuations and financial re-engineering.

"Our merger with FL Fuller Landau further strengthens BDO's position as the leading firm for entrepreneurial businesses in Québec," stated Mina Farinacci, CPA, the managing partner for BDO office[s] in Montréal. "With 16 partners and more than 90 professionals joining our team, we will offer extensive local expertise to our clients with a shared culture focused on delivering an exceptional experience to our people and our clients."

"With BDO, we are joining an extensive team of like-minded professionals who have a passion for helping businesses succeed," stated Michael Newton, FCPA, the managing Partner for FL Fuller Landau. "We look forward to expanding our services and capabilities as a combined team, and help our clients meet their evolving business needs in Québec and beyond."

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by deep industry knowledge gained from over 100 years of working within local communities. With more than 1,700 offices in 167 countries, our global BDO network positions us to provide consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms. For more information, visit: www.bdo.ca.

SOURCE BDO Canada

For further information: Media relations: Alida Alepian, Media Relations Specialist, Capital-Image. | [email protected] | 514-793-9233