TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, BDO announced it is collaborating with Microsoft on the pilot of the Frontier Flashpoint framework, which is the product of a strategic collaboration between the two firms and represents a shared effort to turn the potential of agentic AI into practical reality.

As part of this initiative, BDO and Microsoft designed, tested, and validated a scalable model for integrating agentic AI across key business workflows, using Microsoft's own AI Business Solutions Go-To-Market team as a real-world design and testing environment. The insights gained through this engagement have helped shape a repeatable approach that other organizations can adopt as their teams pursue their own AI transformation journeys.

"Our collaboration demonstrates how agentic AI can move from concept to scalable reality," said David Iudiciani, Partner, BDO Canada. "By co-creating this blueprint with Microsoft, and our BDO teams across Canada and the US, we're not only validating the power of agentic AI within real business environments, we're helping define what effective, responsible AI build, deployment, and adoption looks like for modern enterprise teams."

The collaboration aligns BDO's AI Vision 2030, which envisions a human-led, AI-embedded future, with Microsoft's Frontier Firm vision, which aims to define the characteristics and capabilities of the next generation of AI-integrated organizations. By co-developing this blueprint together, BDO and Microsoft are helping to pioneer a new standard for how business teams can responsibly and effectively leverage agentic AI.

"Collaborating with Microsoft to deliver Frontier Flashpoint offers our clients the power of choice when it comes to futureproofing not just their operations but more importantly their teams, as they progress on their agentic AI journeys," said Bill Syrros, National AI Leader, BDO Canada. "In the near future, at BDO, we believe that AI will become true infrastructure that's embedded into all aspects of life, and we're proud to partner with firms like Microsoft so we can move toward this future vision with care, trust, and people in mind."

"Working with BDO gave us an opportunity to open new pathways for our teams to embrace agentic AI," said Hussain Mahmood, General Manager AI Business Solutions, Microsoft. "With Microsoft serving as 'customer zero' to co-develop and test this blueprint in a real business environment, we demonstrated how AI can empower people to achieve more with confidence and accountability."

This collaboration reinforces BDO's role as a trusted innovation partner to Microsoft, advancing a shared belief in the power of human insight and technology working together to create lasting impact. BDO was also recently awarded the Microsoft Frontier Partner Badge designation, further signalling the firm's impact and leadership in this domain.

Learn more about BDO Canada's partnership with Microsoft here, BDO USA's partnership with Microsoft here, BDO's Vision 2030 here, and Microsoft's Frontier Firm vision here.

About BDO Canada

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients across a variety of sectors and segments. For over 100 years, our team has served communities across Canada through an integrated service offering including accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services. This is complemented by deep industry knowledge and positions BDO to advise clients with both domestic and global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms.

About BDO USA

Our purpose is helping people thrive every day. Together, we are focused on delivering exceptional and sustainable outcomes and value for our people, our clients, and our communities. BDO is proud to be an ESOP company, reflecting a culture that puts people first. BDO professionals provide assurance, tax, and advisory services for a diverse range of clients across the U.S. and in over 160 countries through our global organization.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. BDO USA, P.C., a Virginia professional corporation, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. For more information, please visit: www.bdo.com.

SOURCE BDO Canada

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