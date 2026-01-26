TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - BDO Canada , a leading provider of professional services, announced today the strategic acquisition of GrantMatch , an established government grant advisory services firm, to deliver enhanced grants and incentives services. This deal bolsters BDO Canada's ability to support clients across the country in gaining access to capital through government programs and incentives, fostering Canadian innovation.

Founded in Ontario in 1994 as FairTax Recovery Consultants Limited, GrantMatch brings a diverse client base including Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, non-profits, and small and medium enterprises. In 2025, the company supported a roster of over 1,000 clients spanning both the public and private sectors. The GrantMatch team works with over 130 municipalities across Canada to identify and secure funding for community infrastructure and initiatives and specializes in incentives available to industrial leaders in manufacturing, food & beverage processing, aerospace, forestry, and clean technology. Since 2021, GrantMatch has also strategically collaborated with RBC in its Services Beyond Banking program to connect RBC Business Clients with funding opportunities.

"On behalf of BDO Canada, I would like to extend a warm welcome to the GrantMatch team, its customers, and partners," said Rachel Gervais, Managing Partner, Tax, BDO Canada. "This deal has enabled the firm to expand its Credits & Incentives capabilities, making it easier to help our clients access the funding they need so they can continue to grow their businesses without having to worry about the complex nature of government funding."

Through this acquisition, GrantMatch will join BDO Canada's Credits & Incentives (C&I) group expanding its current service offerings and providing clients with access to the C&I group's tailored tax credit services.

"We built GrantMatch on a foundation of trusted, client-focused services and a unique, proactive approach to funding," said Mike Janke, Managing Partner of GrantMatch. "Joining BDO Canada means that we can scale much faster, while remaining true to our original mission of solving global challenges by connecting organizations to government funding."

GrantMatch adds innovative technology and an agile portfolio of services to BDO Canada. This includes its proprietary GrantMatch™ Platform, which tracks more than 10,000 government programs at the federal, provincial, and regional levels, features an intelligent program matching algorithm, and serves as the engine behind a suite of client facing tools, including the GrantMatch™ Hub and the Funding Assessment & Strategy Tool (FAST). The GrantMatch™ Hub is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed specifically for Canadian SMEs seeking to uncover customized, ongoing program matches. Since 2021, GrantMatch has enabled over 20,000 RBC Business Clients to discover eligible grant opportunities through the FAST, while more than 1,500 SMEs have benefitted from the Hub since its 2022 launch.

Mike Janke, Managing Partner at GrantMatch, will join BDO Canada as Partner, Tax. He is supported by a highly capable management and execution team and will continue operating and growing the practice inside the firm. All 35 GrantMatch team members will move over to BDO Canada as employees within the firm's C&I group.

About BDO Canada

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients across a variety of sectors and segments. For over 100 years, our team has served communities across Canada through an integrated service offering including accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services. This is complemented by deep industry knowledge and positions BDO to advise clients with both domestic and global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms.

About GrantMatch

Located in Oakville, Ontario, GrantMatch has become the authority on comprehensive and highly successful grant-funding strategies for a growing roster of small, medium, and Fortune 500 clientele throughout North America. Businesses across all sectors look to GrantMatch to ensure that they are maximizing the available funding support in their space through regional, provincial, and federal programs. GrantMatch offers expert personal assistance along with a suite of software-enabled services that provide their clients with the greatest probability of achieving funding approval. Learn more at grantmatch.com .

