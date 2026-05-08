TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, BDO Canada, announced its role as the Official Professional Services Partner of the Tempo, Canada's first Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team.

At this historic moment, BDO Canada is supporting a team that is elevating women's sports and uniting millions of fans from coast to coast.

"This is Canada's team, and its inaugural season marks a defining moment for sport in this country," said Bruno Suppa, CEO of BDO Canada. "At BDO, we believe progress happens when people come together with ambition and purpose. We're proud to bring our people, clients, and communities into this journey and to support a team that has the potential to inspire Canadians for generations."

The Tempo's arrival marks a defining moment in Canadian sport, bringing the WNBA to Canada for the first time and creating new pathways for athletes, fans, and communities. The partnership is built on a mutual alignment to drive impact, fuel inspiration, and create lasting value.

"As the Tempo take to the court for our inaugural season, partnerships with organizations like BDO Canada help us extend our impact," said Lisa Ferkul, Chief Revenue Officer of the Tempo. "From our first conversations, it was clear that BDO Canada is excited and committed to helping elevate women's sports in Canada."

The home opener will take place at 7:30 p.m. EDT at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. For more information of the Tempo's schedule, including the home games hosted in Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto, visit tempo.wnba.com.

About BDO Canada

BDO helps businesses do more. We offer an integrated offering of accounting, assurance, tax and consulting services grounded in deep industry knowledge. With an understanding of domestic and global business needs, we work alongside our clients to help them turn complex problems into compelling results.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms.

About the Toronto Tempo

In May 2024, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced its expansion into Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league's first outside the United States. The new team, owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA's 14th franchise. Sephora Canada and CIBC are the team's first announced founding partners. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman Emeritus of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019.

SOURCE BDO Canada

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