TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today BDO Canada announced a significant step forward in their collaboration with Microsoft through the utilization of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, enhancing the firm's ability to build custom and effective solutions for Canadian businesses. With a 500-person AI team dedicated to building custom solutions for top-tier enterprise level clients, BDO is ready for this seismic shift and has been building up for this moment for several years.

Microsoft (CNW Group/BDO Canada LLC)

"At BDO, we are thrilled about our collaboration with Microsoft as we lead the charge in driving innovation for Canadian enterprises. Combining our expertise in value-added professional services with cutting-edge solutions uniquely positions us to help our clients stay ahead of the curve in this era of rapid and powerful technological change," says Bruno Suppa, CEO of BDO Canada. "By working closely with Microsoft, we are confident that we can empower Canadian businesses to unlock their full potential and achieve unprecedented growth and success."

In addition to its heavy commitment and investment in resources, BDO has also made five strategic acquisitions of boutique technology firms over the past 10 years, attaining considerable cloud and AI expertise across several industries, and bringing with them a culture of curiosity and innovation.

The firm's accelerator, Innovation & Change, is currently building projects to implement Azure OpenAI Service across the firm to improve efficiency, productivity, and enhance their client's experience.

"Our team is dedicated to building pragmatic solutions using best-in-class technology to empower how our employees do their work which will result in a significant step change in our firm and in our industry," says Sonia Edmonds, Managing Partner, Innovation & Change, BDO Canada.

BDO Canada is currently engaged in multiple large-scale projects with top-tier enterprise level clients and has built unique IP that is currently in use.

"BDO recognized the power of AI for our people, clients, and our firm early on and made strategic investments to get us ready for this very moment. This is yet another significant stride forward in our commitment to driving new possibilities and truly changing the trajectory of the future of work," said Jeff Chapman, Managing Partner of the Advisory Service Line for BDO Canada.

"The integration of AI into technology platforms will profoundly change how we work and how every business operates," said Harp Girn, Vice President of GPS, Microsoft Canada. "With BDO, we are bringing the power of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to more Canadian organizations, enabling them to take advantage of the world's most advanced AI models, backed by Azure's trusted enterprise-grade capabilities and AI-optimized infrastructure."

An award-winning firm, BDO has a longstanding history of integrating technology and innovation through their Microsoft relationship. The strategic global alliance announced in 2022 was designed to deliver an expanded range of advanced digital services and solutions to BDO clients around the world.

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients across a variety of sectors and segments. For over 100 years, our team has served communities across Canada through a comprehensive range of assurance, tax, and consulting services, complemented by deep industry knowledge. With over 5000 people across 100 offices in Canada, and more than 1,800 offices in 164 countries, BDO is well-positioned to assist clients with both domestic and global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms. For more information, visit: www.bdo.ca.

SOURCE BDO Canada LLC

For further information: Media Contact: Tara MacPherson, Consultant, Proof Strategies Inc., [email protected], 905-870-1771