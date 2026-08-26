BDO Canada steps into the spotlight as an Official Partner of TIFF

The partnership will see BDO provide advisory services to strengthen accessibility across the Festival experience

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- BDO Canada today announced a new partnership with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), becoming an Official Partner of the 2026 Festival.

BDO's Advisory team has been supporting the organization in advancing accessibility across the Festival experience. Through the expanded relationship, BDO will continue to bring its accessibility expertise to TIFF, helping advance accessibility and create an inclusive Festival experience.

"TIFF is an iconic part of Canada's cultural landscape, bringing people together through stories and experiences that resonate here at home and around the world," said Brandon Bignell, Partner, Financial Advisory Services at BDO Canada. "We're proud to expand our relationship with TIFF as an Official Partner. This partnership reflects our belief that the greatest impact comes from bringing the right expertise and perspectives together to create meaningful change."

Through the partnership, BDO will continue working alongside TIFF to help advance its long-term accessibility and inclusion goals. The engagement will support TIFF in strengthening the Festival experience for audiences while building the knowledge and capabilities needed to embed more inclusive practices over time.

"BDO has been a standout partner in advancing accessibility at TIFF. They've brought invaluable insights and a collaborative spirit to every phase of our work together. Highly reliable and adaptable, they've built strong relationships with our internal teams, met us where we were, and provided the education and ongoing support we needed to create actionable, long-term solutions for our visitors and stakeholders. We sincerely appreciate their partnership in helping us incorporate accessibility within all areas of TIFF The Market and the 2026 Festival," said Matin Haeri, Talent Management and DEI Lead, TIFF.

As an Official Partner, BDO will have a presence throughout the 2026 Festival, creating opportunities to connect the firm's people, clients, and communities with one of Canada's most recognized cultural events. The partnership will also extend across select TIFF marketing and digital channels, bringing the BDO brand to TIFF audiences.

The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival will take place September 10 to 20, 2026.

For more information about TIFF 2026, visit https://tiff.net/.

About BDO

BDO helps businesses do more. We offer an integrated suite of accounting, assurance, tax and advisory services grounded in deep industry knowledge. With an understanding of domestic and global business needs, we work alongside our clients to help them turn complex problems into compelling results.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms.

SOURCE BDO Canada

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