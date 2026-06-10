BDO Canada launches Defence Cyber Readiness Accelerator

Initiative helps businesses strengthen cyber readiness and meet new required cyber certification

TORONTO, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, BDO Canada announced the launch of its Defence Cyber Readiness Accelerator, a new advisory service designed to help businesses navigate the Canadian Program for Cyber Security Certification (CPCSC).

As the CPCSC, a new federal cybersecurity framework for defence procurement, introduces baseline cybersecurity requirements for organizations handling sensitive but unclassified defence information, BDO Canada's Defence Cyber Readiness Accelerator is designed to help organizations prepare.

The offering supports businesses in assessing readiness, identifying compliance gaps, and building practical pathways toward certification and long-term procurement eligibility. As part of BDO Canada's broader defence-sector offering spanning compliance, capability, and capital, the Accelerator is intended to help strengthen supply chain trust and support wider participation in Canada's growing defence industry.

"Cybersecurity is a foundational requirement for doing business in the defence sector, and CPCSC is an important step in strengthening Canada's defence supply chain. As CPCSC requirements begin to appear in defence contracts, suppliers and subcontractors will increasingly need to demonstrate cybersecurity readiness. For many organizations, this is an opportunity to build the capabilities needed to participate and compete in a growing market. We're here to help businesses navigate these requirements with confidence and turn cybersecurity readiness into a real competitive advantage," said Rocco Galletto, Partner, Cybersecurity, BDO Canada.

A narrowing window for Canadian suppliers

As the federal government begins integrating CPCSC requirements into upcoming defence procurement opportunities, organizations across the supply chain are facing increasing pressure to prepare. Companies that are unable to demonstrate the appropriate level of cybersecurity readiness may risk losing access to future contract opportunities and could face challenges maintaining eligibility for existing defence-related work.

"With over $81 billion in additional federal defence spending expected over the next five years, most Canadian companies looking at the defence opportunity don't just have a cybersecurity problem, they have a sequencing problem. They need to know what's required now, what can wait, and what becomes mandatory the moment they win their first contract. Our Defence Cyber Readiness Accelerator is built to give business leaders a clear, practical path through CPCSC so they can compete for defence work without overextending the business," said Mike Abbott, Partner, Technology & Regulatory Advisory, BDO Canada.

Built on BDO's defence sector experience

BDO Canada already serves more than 250 clients across the Canadian defence ecosystem, including aerospace manufacturers, robotics innovators, infrastructure firms, logistics providers, and technology suppliers. The firm's defence industry team brings together cross-functional expertise across cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, government incentives, deal advisory, manufacturing, infrastructure, and public sector, giving businesses access to a single team that understands the full defence-entry lifecycle.

About BDO Canada

BDO helps businesses do more. We offer an integrated offering of accounting, assurance, tax and consulting services grounded in deep industry knowledge. With an understanding of domestic and global business needs, we work alongside our clients to help them turn complex problems into compelling results.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.

BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms.

SOURCE BDO Canada

Media Contact: [email protected]