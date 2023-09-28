TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - BDO Canada released its annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report, placing a spotlight on how the firm is applying a sustainability lens and implementing ESG principles across its operations. The report sheds light on the firm's strategy and sets the priorities and direction that will be enhanced on an annual basis.

"The Annual ESG Report is an important milestone for BDO Canada," said Bruno Suppa, Chief Executive Officer of BDO Canada. "It conveys our unwavering commitment to our people, clients, firm, and planet. We have initiated a strategic direction for our firm that puts sustainability at the forefront of every facet of our operations."

The firm has been committed to various ESG initiatives throughout its 100-plus years of business in Canada and continues its journey to enhance and integrate evolving ESG risks and opportunities into its business strategy and operations. The report details these initiatives and progress towards future goals.

As BDO Canada continues to evolve its efforts, integrating sustainable practices into the firm's operations and strategies, the firm has committed to:

Attaining net-zero emissions by 2050 or sooner.

Achieving 50% gender parity and 30% representation from combined diversity pillars in senior roles.

Building strong ethical behaviour practices through the firm's Whistleblower Policy and firm-wide training.

"We defined our priorities through a comprehensive stakeholder engagement process and put an emphasis on documenting our progress toward these goals," said Pierre Taillefer, National Sustainability and ESG Leader at BDO Canada. "This report puts us on the path to continue to gain invaluable experience and expertise in ESG and allow us to share our knowledge to guide other companies in their journeys."

BDO Canada has exemplified their commitment to people and the planet through:

Becoming a signatory to the Net Zero Financial Service Providers Alliance.

Becoming a member of the Canadian coalition of partners that support the new International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB).

Achieving stronger diversity at the leadership level with 44% of executive leadership team roles held by women and 37.5% by other equity-deserving groups.

Participating in the FCC Drive Away Hunger campaign for the 15th year in a row, raising $252,320 .

. Enhancing BDO's Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) program.

"We are on a path toward unlocking the full potential of ESG," said Kerri Plexman, Managing Partner, Talent and Culture at BDO Canada. "Through our approach that focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion; social commitment; environmental action; governance structure; and client support, we have formalized a strategy in which we believe we can make the greatest impact."

