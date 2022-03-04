As the presenting sponsor for all nine Canadian Amateur Golf Championships conducted by Golf Canada, BDO has made a significant commitment to the growth of golf in communities across Canada. BDO will also partner with Golf Canada to develop and further enhance technologies that support the Canadian golfer experience.

In addition to BDO's support for golf at the professional and amateur levels, Golf Canada will access BDO's trusted expertise providing accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services for the National Sport Federation.

"Golf Canada has had an exceptional relationship with BDO as our auditor and professional services firm since 2019 and the work and growth that we have experienced together has brought us to this enhanced next level," said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. "We are extremely excited about the opportunities for BDO in golf and in working with our team and connected stakeholders. BDO is a world class organization, and we are thrilled to be working with them extensively to expand our use of their services across all of their areas of expertise."

For BDO Canada, partnering with the National Sport Organization to engage with Canada's considerable golf audience reflects a firm-wide commitment through sport to give back to communities served across the country.

"We are excited to partner with Golf Canada and become the presenting sponsor for Canadian Amateur Golf Championships," said Pat Kramer, CEO of BDO Canada. "This is the next step in our commitment to connecting and engaging with Canadians, through sport. Working alongside Golf Canada, we look forward to supporting Canadian athletes at both the amateur and professional levels."

ABOUT BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by deep industry knowledge gained from over 100 years of working within local communities. With more than 1,700 offices in 167 countries, our global BDO network positions us to provide consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms. For more information, visit: www.bdo.ca

GOLF CANADA AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Golf Canada annually conducts more than 30 golf competitions and qualifiers nation-wide – including nine National Amateur Championships – which play host to more than 3,000 domestic and international athletes from all corners of the world. In partnership with our host clubs, thousands of volunteers, provincial golf associations and our proud sponsors, Golf Canada is dedicated to supporting player development through world-class competition since our inception in 1895. Officiated by certified Canadian Rules of Golf officials, Golf Canada's amateur competitions are fully compliant with golf's international governing bodies and include marquee events such as the Canadian Men's and Women's Amateur Championships as well as the Canadian Junior Girls and Junior Boys Championships. Golf Canada's amateur championships are proudly supported by BDO Canada, Canadian Pacific, Sport Canada, Levelwear, Titleist and FootJoy. For more information and scheduling visit https://www.golfcanada.ca/competitions-calendar/.

ABOUT THE RBC CANADIAN OPEN

Part of the FedExCup, stars of the PGA TOUR will compete at the RBC Canadian Open, June 6-12, 2022 at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto, Ontario. Conducted by Golf Canada for more than a century, the RBC Canadian Open provides an opportunity for Canada's top talent to compete against the world's best golfers while also creating a positive impact in the event's host community. Established in 1904, Canada's National Open Golf Championship is the third-oldest national open golf championship worldwide next to the British Open and the U.S. Open. The RBC Canadian Open is proudly sponsored by RBC, Audi, Titleist and FootJoy, Hilton, Levelwear, Sargent Farms, Maestro Dobel Tequila, Ace Beverage Group, theScoreBet, Recipe Unlimited, Cub Cadet, Coca-Cola, Matt & Steve's, Journie Rewards, BDO Canada, the Government of Ontario, and the Government of Canada. The RBC Canadian Open is proud to support the Golf Canada Foundation as the event's official charity partner. For more information, visit www.rbccanadianopen.com.

ABOUT THE CP WOMEN'S OPEN

The stars of the LPGA Tour will challenge for the CP Women's Open from August 22-28, 2022, at Ottawa Hunt and Country Club in Ottawa, Ontario. Through its CP Has Heart program, title sponsor CP will once again make a substantial donation to the host community of Canada's National Open Golf Championship by supporting the CHEO Foundation, a pediatric health-care and research centre in Ottawa. The 2022 CP Women's Open is proudly sponsored by CP, Audi, RBC, Levelwear, Coca-Cola, Hilton, Ace Beverage Group, Cub Cadet, Titleist and FootJoy, Matt & Steve's, Journie Rewards, Recipe Unlimited, theScoreBet, BDO Canada, Ottawa Tourism and the Government of Canada. For information visit www.cpwomensopen.com.

GOLF CANADA

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing more than 300,000 golfers and 1,435 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca.

