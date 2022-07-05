BDO Canada Announces Bruno Suppa as New CEO

Bruno has held several leadership positions at BDO, most recently as the Managing Partner for Markets and Offices. In this role, he was responsible for leading all Canadian offices, as well as being heavily involved in managing the firm's mergers and acquisitions activity, contributing to the firm's growth and diversification of offerings. During his time at the firm, Bruno has held various roles, across various business lines. He led the firm's Transaction Advisory Services group, Private Equity group, and represented Canada on BDO Global's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Steering Committees.

"This is an exciting time for our firm and our clients, full of opportunity as the rate of change continues at an unprecedented pace," said Bruno Suppa, incoming CEO of BDO Canada. "I am honoured to lead our people – our strongest asset – through this time of transformation by fostering an inclusive and supportive culture. We will also continue to invest and focus on innovation and technology that anticipates the needs of the evolving market and enables us to deliver an exceptional client experience."

Under Bruno's leadership, BDO Canada will continue to build on the remarkable growth the firm has experienced over recent years. In addition to the expansion of service offerings designed to support clients on their own paths to growth, evolving to meet the changing needs of clients across every sector has been the cornerstone of BDO's client centric approach.

"Having weathered the last two years together has made us an even stronger firm. Our team has responded to an unprecedented amount of change and thrived. As I step into this role, I am excited about the possibilities that lay ahead for the firm and through our client collaborations while maintaining an unwavering commitment to progress in support of setting new benchmarks for excellence in delivering industry leading solutions to our clients," says Bruno.

ABOUT BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by deep industry knowledge gained from over 100 years of working within local communities. With more than 1,700 offices in 167 countries, our global BDO network positions us to provide consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms. For more information, visit: www.bdo.ca.

SOURCE BDO Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Kendra Mclean | Consultant, Proof Strategies Inc. | [email protected] | (416) 969-2654