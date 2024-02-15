BCSC provides funding to FAIR Canada

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) will provide FAIR Canada with $100,000 to pursue investor-focused research about securities policy.

"As part of our investor protection mandate, we are pleased to provide financial support to an organization that speaks for retail investors," said Brenda Leong, the BCSC's Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect this initiative will produce strong research and data that will shed more light on investor attitudes and behaviours, which could help inform our policy-making."

The funding, which will help enable FAIR Canada to conduct an in-depth exploration of DIY (do-it-yourself) investors, is allocated from money the BCSC has received for payment of administrative penalties. Under B.C.'s Securities Act, any money the BCSC collects from such penalties can be used for payments to third parties that the BCSC considers appropriate.

"We are grateful for the financial support provided by the BCSC, as it will strengthen FAIR Canada's ability to better represent the concerns of retail investors," expressed Jean-Paul Bureaud, Executive Director of FAIR Canada. "This research plays a crucial role in our advocacy to assist decision-makers in implementing balanced policy responses that improve investor outcomes. Financial support from the BCSC and our long-term donors is vital in fulfilling FAIR's mission."

FAIR Canada continues to spearhead independent and comprehensive investor research initiatives aimed at understanding investor attitudes and knowledge to provide informed and practical commentary to regulators and governments alike.

About the B.C. Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)

The B.C. Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence

A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital.

About FAIR Canada (faircanada.ca)

FAIR Canada champions the rights of individual investors in Canada through advocacy, education, and regulatory advancements. We are the trusted, independent voice on significant issues that affect individual investors. As Canada's only non-profit, investor-focused organization, we provide informed, objective comment on regulatory issues that have an impact on investor fairness and protection. Learn more about investor rights at FAIRCanada.ca and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

For further information: Elise Palmer, Media Relations and Public Affairs Advisor, BCSC, 604-899-6830; Jean-Paul Bureaud, Executive Director, FAIR Canada, [email protected]; Julia K. Mackenzie, Manager, Public Relations, FAIR Canada, [email protected]; Public inquiries (BCSC): 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]