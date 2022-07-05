BCSC levels allegations against advisor, firm and compliance officer for unsuitable investment recommendations and record-keeping violations

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has alleged that an advisor in Prince George recommended high-risk securities to five investors without taking reasonable steps to ensure the products were suitable for them.

The BCSC alleges that Matthew Herbert Calvert recommended the investors purchase exempt market securities, which don't require a prospectus, a formal document that explains the details of an investment and the risks involved. Calvert also recorded inaccurate "Know Your Client" (KYC) information for those five investors.

During the time of these alleged violations, 2016 to 2019, Calvert was working for Ascenta Finance Corp., a North Vancouver exempt market dealer firm.

The BCSC alleges that Ascenta and its Chief Compliance Officer, Tracy Anne Mabone, failed to maintain records demonstrating Calvert's compliance with suitability requirements .

The BCSC's allegations have not been proven. The commission has asked the parties to appear at the BCSC's offices on October 27, 2022 if they wish to be heard before the Commission schedules a hearing.

For further information: Media Contact: Andrea Ross, 604-899-6976; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]