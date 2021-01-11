BCSC launches campaign to foster people's confidence in investing

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) is trying to dispel anxiety about investing through ads highlighting the humorous lengths people will go to avoid the topic.

The new "Evasive Maneuvers" campaign, which features radio, television and digital ads launching this month, seeks to raise awareness about how investing can help British Columbians plan for a better financial future.

BCSC research shows that nearly half of British Columbians are anxious about losing money on their investments. Previous BCSC research has shown that people felt that education could help reduce their uneasiness, with one out of five investors saying they would feel more confident if they had basic guidance.

"If you're feeling intimidated or stressed about investing, you aren't alone – anxiety is one of the main barriers people face when making investment decisions," said Pamela McDonald, the BCSC's Director of Communications and Education. "But the British Columbia Securities Commission is here to help."

The BCSC provides trustworthy and unbiased information and online tools through InvestRight.org, which helps investors understand their options, assess their risk tolerance, protect themselves against fraud, and keep track of fees.

InvestRight.org includes Get Started with Investing, a series of 11 mobile-friendly short videos, plus interactive tools and educational articles. Investors can also use an interactive tool to help people recognize whether they are an investor, a saver, or both.

People who identify as investors are more likely to understand the risks and benefits of their investments, have an understanding of the fees and charges associated with their investments, and be on track to meet their financial goals.

About the surveys:

The 2020 research was conducted for the BCSC by Innovative Research Group among a representative sample of British Columbians from June 22 to June 26, 2020. A total of 1,582 British Columbians aged 18 and over completed the survey. The results are weighted to a representative sample of 1500 by age and gender within each region of the province using the latest available census data to reflect the actual demographic composition of the population.

The 2018 Investment Anxiety in B.C. survey was part of an omnibus survey conducted by Innovative Research Group Inc. between January 11 and 16, 2018.

About the British Columbia Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)

The British Columbia Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence

A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

For further information: Media Contact: Elise Palmer, 604-899-6830; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.bcsc.bc.ca

