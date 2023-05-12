BCSC imposes temporary order on For The People FX Inc. and three individuals

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Executive Director of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) has imposed a temporary order on a self-described investment firm and three individuals associated with it.

The BCSC has obtained evidence that For The People FX Inc. (FTPFX) and the three individuals may be continuing to violate the registration and prospectus requirements of the Securities Act, and making representations prohibited by the Act, despite receiving a caution letter from the BCSC regarding this conduct in 2022.

The temporary order prohibits the trading of any securities of FTPFX. It also prohibits FTPFX and the three individuals – Robert George Henry Tyrer, Athanasios Zacharopoulos, and Bruce Dudman – from engaging in promotional activities on behalf of FTPFX or another person that is reasonably expected to benefit from the promotional activity. The firm and the individuals are also prohibited from disseminating to the public, or authorizing the dissemination to the public, any information or record relating to any securities or investment advisory services offered by FTPFX.

The temporary order was made based on the determination that the length of time needed to hold a hearing into this conduct could be prejudicial to the public interest. The order expires on May 27, 2023, at which time a Commission panel could decide to extend it until a hearing is held and a decision is rendered.

