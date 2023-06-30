BCSC asks public for information about Shop Your Own Mortgage/My Mortgage Auction Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - People who had personal involvement with Shop Your Own Mortgage/My Mortgage Auction Corp. (SYOM/MMAC) can now provide information about that involvement to the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) through a special online form dedicated to that matter.

The BCSC's Criminal Investigations Branch is gathering information about SYOM/MMAC. The unit investigates potential quasi-criminal offences under B.C.'s Securities Act and criminal offences under the Canadian Criminal Code. While the investigation is being conducted by the Criminal Investigations Branch at this time, it is also possible that the investigation could lead to administrative proceedings before the BCSC.

The online form is focused on gathering information from anyone with any involvement with SYOM/MMAC, no matter where they live, and even if they previously provided information to the BCSC, another agency, or the court-appointed receiver in the civil proceedings involving SYOM/MMAC.

If, after reviewing the information provided through the form, the BCSC requires additional information, BCSC staff will contact the person who submitted it.

The BCSC cannot provide any information about matters under investigation, or speculate on the outcome of any investigation.

About the B.C. Securities Commission (www.bcsc.bc.ca)

The B.C. Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence

A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital.

Learn how to protect yourself and become a more informed investor at www.investright.org.

SOURCE British Columbia Securities Commission

For further information: Media Contact: Brian Kladko, 604-899-6713; Public inquiries: 604-899-6854 or 1-800-373-6393 (toll free), [email protected]