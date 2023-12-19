BCSC appoints Warren Funt as commissioner

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Warren Funt has been appointed by the B.C. government to the board of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC).

Funt was Vice President, Western Canada for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), which merged with the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada to become the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization in 2023. In that role, he was responsible for IIROC's operations in Canada's four western provinces, including registration, conduct and financial compliance, enforcement and market oversight. He also had national responsibility for complaints and inquiries.

"Warren's extensive experience in securities regulation will be invaluable to the BCSC," said Brenda Leong, the BCSC's Chair and CEO. "He will bring practical insight into the regulation of our markets and appreciation for the investment market's role in our economy."

Funt holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the University of British Columbia, a Master of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University and an ICD.D designation.

The BCSC's nine commissioners serve as the BCSC's board of directors, make rules (with the consent of the minister responsible for the Securities Act) and issue guidance to regulate the securities industry, oversee self-regulatory organizations, exchanges and other marketplaces, and serve on administrative tribunals to adjudicate enforcement cases and make regulatory decisions.

The B.C. Securities Commission is the independent provincial government agency responsible for regulating capital markets in British Columbia through the administration of the Securities Act. Our mission is to protect and promote the public interest by fostering:

A securities market that is fair and warrants public confidence

A dynamic and competitive securities industry that provides investment opportunities and access to capital.

