BCSC alleges Vancouver Island man sold fake ownership interest in Sooke Harbour House

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) alleges that a Sooke man defrauded an investor of $1 million through a B.C. company where he was a director.

The BCSC alleges Timothy Craig Durkin raised $1 million from the investor through a distribution of SHH Holdings Limited securities between December 2015 and March 2016.

Durkin told the investor that SHH owned the Sooke Harbour House hotel through a subsidiary, and that by buying 40 per cent of the shares of SHH, the investor would obtain a 40 per cent ownership interest in the hotel.

In reality, SHH did not have any ownership interest in the corporation that owned the hotel. The investor did not recover any of the $1 million paid for the shares.

The BCSC alleges that by deceiving the investor, Durkin and SHH committed fraud under the Securities Act.

The BCSC's allegations have not been proven. The commission will schedule a hearing date in November 2021.

