BCMEA 2025 Annual Report Highlights Measured Growth, Action Needed to Protect Port Stability and Sustain Benefits for Workers and Canadians

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) released its Annual Report yesterday, highlighting how stability at Canada's West Coast Ports benefits workers, business and the Canadian economy.

2025 was a year of measured growth across the Pacific Gateway, driven by undisrupted operations, strong cargo volumes, and continued investment in the workforce. Safeguarding this stability will be critical to achieving Prime Minister Mark Carney's ambitious goal of doubling non-U.S. trade over the next decade.

This year, total hours worked by B.C.'s waterfront workers at BCMEA's member operations reached 8.98 million, marking a six per cent increase over 2024. This growth reflects both sustained demand and the continued resilience of Canada's West Coast ports in a complex and evolving global trade environment.

"In a year shaped by geopolitical pressures and shifting trade dynamics, B.C.'s waterfront delivered stability and West Coast ports operated without interruption, supporting increased cargo volumes, higher work hours and stronger earnings for the workforce," said Eric Waltz, BCMEA Board Chair. "When waterfront operations are predictable and reliable, the entire supply chain benefits, from workers and employers to Canadian businesses and global trading partners."

The past year's sustained growth drove recruitment and training, creating more family-supporting jobs on the waterfront. Highlights included:

7,842 total active longshore workers

828 total active forepersons

Recruitment of 124 new longshore workers

Recruitment of 101 trades people

Addition of 34 trade apprentices

While 2025 underscored the benefits of stability, the BCMEA cautions that continued growth is not guaranteed, and rather, is at risk if stability is not safeguarded.

Stability matters more than ever as Canada looks ahead to continued trade uncertainty and global volatility, against the backdrop of the upcoming renegotiation of the collective agreements that govern Canada's West Coast ports.

"Ensuring reliable port operations is not just an industry priority--it is in the national interest. If we are to grow Canada's trade, protect Canadian jobs, and remain competitive globally, supply chain reliability must be a national policy priority," said Mike Leonard, BCMEA's President & CEO.

The labour disruptions of 2023 and 2024 illustrated the economic consequences of instability, prompting the federal government to launch an Industrial Inquiry Commission (IIC) to help create the conditions for long-term stability at Canada's largest gateways on the West Coast. The IIC's Final Report, authored by labour relations experts Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers, provides a balanced roadmap of recommendations for government to address underlying issues in longshore bargaining disputes and safeguard operational stability at Canada's West Coast ports. Implementation of the Report's recommendations is a critical requirement to the stability needed to grow Canada's economy and trade relationships. Delivered to the government nearly a year ago, the report's recommendations need to be acted upon - with timelines becoming increasingly urgent ahead of March 31, 2027, when the two coast-wide collective agreements covering B.C.'s waterfront expire.

Canada's economic security and sovereignty depend on supply chain stability. Without meaningful action on the IIC's recommendations to address long-term labour stability at Canada's West Coast ports, the federal government's trade diversification goals will remain out of reach.

About the BC Maritime Employers Association

The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) represents 48 waterfront employers and by extension, over 9,400 people who keep Canada's supply chain moving. Its members are the terminal operators, ship owners, and agents that are responsible for the safe and efficient movement of $800 million in cargo every day-roughly 25% of Canada's traded goods annually. The BCMEA supports members' operations by providing expertise in training and safety, workforce operations and dispatch, labour relations and data analytics. www.bcmaritime.com

SOURCE BC Maritime Employers Association

Media Contact: Lisa Clement, Communications Manager, BCMEA, [email protected]