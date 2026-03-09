BC Maritime Employers Association and the District of North Vancouver Firefighters Charity Announce Three-Year Presenting Partnership for Barn Burner Fundraiser for Kids Education, Youth Mental Health & Community Resilience

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA), on behalf of its member companies, is proud to announce a three year partnership with the District of North Vancouver Firefighters Charitable Society (DNV Fire Charity) that will see the BCMEA serve as the Presenting Partner of the annual Barn Burner fundraising concert.

Hosted each year at the Maplewood Fire and Rescue Centre in North Vancouver, B.C., the Barn Burner delivers an unforgettable evening of live music and charitable giving. This high-energy concert brings together community members, sponsors, and legendary musicians in support of critical local initiatives focused on kids' education, youth mental health and community resilience.

Proceeds for this year's event will support Buddy Check for Jesse and Family Services of the North Shore, helping to expand access to youth mental health resources, education, and counselling programs. Funds will also be used to support high school scholarships, help Sherwood Park Elementary School's PAC rebuild its playground, and contribute to the DNV Firefighters Emergency Relief Fund, which assists vulnerable community members in times of crisis.

To date, the Barn Burner event has raised more than $360,000 in support of youth mental health, education and community resilience initiatives -- a testament to the dedication of the DNV Fire Charity and the generosity of the North Shore waterfront and its community partners.

"This partnership reflects our enduring commitment to strengthen the communities where our members and the workforce operate," said Mike Leonard, BCMEA President and CEO, "On the North Shore, BCMEA member companies are deeply rooted in the community, and investing in youth mental health and resilience reflects our shared responsibility to support the long term well-being of the region."

"We are thrilled to welcome the BCMEA as our Presenting Partner of our annual Barn Burner for the next three years," said Kyle Burdett, Executive Director, DNV Fire Charity. "Their investment and leadership will help us continue to grow the Barn Burner and expand our charitable impact on the North Shore and beyond."

The BCMEA is proud to support this event alongside member companies Neptune Terminals, Global Container Terminals, Pembina – Vancouver Wharves, and SSA Marine, further demonstrating the maritime industry's shared commitment to strengthening local communities.



This partnership also underscores the industry's focus on safety across the North Shore waterfront. The BCMEA and its members work closely with local fire departments to enhance emergency preparedness, support coordinated response and ensure safe, reliable operations – helping to protect the workforce, waterfront terminals and the surrounding community.

The 2026 Barn Burner will take place on June 5, 2026, at the Maplewood Fire and Rescue Centre. Tickets will go on sale on April 2, 2026.

For more information about the Barn Burner, sponsorship opportunities, or ticket sales, please visit dnvfirecharity.ca.

About the BC Maritime Employers Association

The BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) represents 48 waterfront employers and by extension, over 9,400 people who keep Canada's supply chain moving. Its members are the terminal operators, ship owners, and agents that are responsible for the safe and efficient movement of $800 million in cargo every day--roughly 25% of Canada's traded goods annually. The BCMEA supports members' operations by providing expertise in training and safety, workforce operations and dispatch, labour relations and data analytics. www.bcmaritime.com

About the District of North Vancouver Firefighters Charity

In 2009, we established the DNV Firefighters Charitable Society to make North Vancouver and the surrounding communities a better place to live, work, and play. Partnering with local businesses and philanthropists, they continue to invest in initiatives that build a healthy, active, and resilient community. Through signature events like the Barn Burner, the charity raises critical funds for local programs that make a lasting difference for individuals and families on the North Shore. www.dnvfirecharity.ca

