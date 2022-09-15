MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BCI Marine is announcing that it will become Canada's distributor of OXE Marine's high-performance diesel outboard engines.

Operating in BMW's plants, OXE Marine manufactures the best high-performance diesel outboard engines in the world. They are designed for commercial users who need a low-maintenance, long-range engine that provides excellent performance and is extremely durable.

OXE Marine’s high-performance diesel outboard engines (CNW Group/BCI Marine)

The combination of the modern diesel engine from the automotive industry and OXE Marine's patented belt transmission system provides these unique benefits. They are also compatible with all navigation accessories on the market and, as such, are an ideal choice for anyone looking to replace their fleet's engines.

"OXE promises fuel savings of 40% and a remarkable increase in power and torque! They have been building engines for many years and breakages are almost unheard of.

"By transforming the outboard engine in this way, OXE Marine is making water travel more sustainable, greener and cheaper, without compromising on reliability, endurance, power or control. The lower fuel consumption makes longer journeys possible.

"We are delighted that OXE chose BCI Marine, especially given the excellent relationships we have with dealers from coast to coast," says Patrick Hardy, President and Founder of the Quebec-based company.

In Canada, these engines are aimed at the security, rescue, tourism, coastguard, towing and infrastructure segments. BCI Marine is also expecting solid demand for this type of engine in the commercial fishing sector and for demanding operations in more remote regions.

About BCI Marine

BCI Marine's story is deeply rooted in the life experiences of its founder, Patrick Hardy. In fact, it stems from Hardy's lifelong passion for pleasure boating and his 20 years of sales and marketing experience in the telecommunications and technology sectors. Through his entrepreneurial spirit, Patrick founded his own technological marketing solutions business. Alongside his professional undertakings, Patrick is a die-hard boating fan. In fact, his passion for pleasure cruising grew so much that he decided to sell his company in order to refocus his career on the boating industry. An opportunity arose when BCI Distribution, a player in the nautical sector, was up for sale. This led to the creation of BCI Marine, a company that takes a preferred market position by distributing unique, innovative products.

Focusing on emerging trends in the nautical world, BCI Marine aims for high-demand market segments in North America, in tune with today's consumer demand: electric outboards, carefully designed semi-rigid craft, cruisers and much more.

For more information, visit www.bcimarine.com.

Eastern/Atlantic Canada - Serge Gauvin

1-418-930-0889 | [email protected]

Federal Government/Central/Western/Northern Canada - Bradley Hale

1-647-458-4396 | [email protected]

SOURCE BCI Marine

For further information: Interviews and information: Natalie Bibeau | 1-514-524-1471 | [email protected]