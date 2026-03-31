BCACC Publishes First Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Strengthening Transparency and Accountability in Mental Health Sector

VICTORIA, BC, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) has released its first-ever Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible operations. As the first professional association in the mental health sector to publish an ESG report, BCACC is setting a new benchmark for ethical governance and public trust.

The ESG Report provides a clear and practical overview of how BCACC supports its members, serves the public interest, and continuously improves its practices. It establishes a baseline for measuring performance and outlines the organization's approach to sustainability, ethical conduct, and governance.

"Publishing our first ESG report is an important step in demonstrating how BCACC operates responsibly and transparently," said Michael Radano, CEO. "Our members, regulators, and the public increasingly expect clarity not only in what we do, but how we do it. This report reflects our commitment to meeting those expectations and continuing to improve."

The report highlights BCACC's focus on areas where it has the greatest impact, including ethical governance, accessibility and inclusion, clinical excellence, and responsible communications. It also outlines how the organization manages its environmental footprint, which is primarily associated with travel, events, office operations, and publications.

Key findings from the FY2025 report include:

94% of events offer virtual attendance, supporting accessibility and reducing travel-related impacts

90% of staff working in hybrid or fully remote arrangements

7,934 members trained annually through continuing professional development and learning programs

Strong governance practices, including a formal code of conduct and annual conflict of interest declarations

BCACC's ESG approach reflects its role as both a professional association and a public-interest organization. The report emphasizes that ESG is not about adding new obligations, but about clearly demonstrating how the organization already operates responsibly and where it intends to improve overtime.

Looking ahead, BCACC will continue to refine its ESG metrics, enhance its environmental and social impact, and update the report annually to ensure ongoing transparency and accountability.

The full ESG Report is available here.

About BCACC

Founded in 1988, the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a nonprofit provincial professional association representing more than 10,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling and psychotherapy profession and for improved public access to mental health services. Its regulated members, Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs), are held to rigorous standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

SOURCE BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

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