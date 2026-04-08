BCACC Launches New Applied Ethics Course to Support Mental Health Professionals Navigating Complex Practice Challenges

'Applied Ethics in Psychotherapy and Counselling' will address the growing need for real-world ethics training to ensure safe and effective counselling.

VICTORIA, BC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) has announced the launch of a new continuing education course, Applied Ethics in Psychotherapy and Counselling, designed to equip mental health professionals with practical tools to navigate the ethical complexities of modern clinical practice.

Developed in direct response to practitioner and public feedback, the course addresses the growing need for accessible, real-world ethics training. Mental health professionals regularly encounter nuanced situations involving boundaries, informed consent, confidentiality, and culturally responsive care - areas where clear guidance and confident decision-making are essential.

"Ethical practice is at the core of safe, effective psychotherapy and clinical counselling," said Michael Radano, CEO. "This course was created to provide clinicians with practical, relevant support they can immediately apply in their day-to-day work."

The course was developed in collaboration with Dr. Simon Nuttgens, PhD, RCC, an experienced counsellor educator and ethics scholar. Through expert-led content, participants will engage with real-world case studies, reflective exercises, and interactive quizzes designed to deepen ethical understanding and application.

How this course will benefit mental health professionals:

Strengthens ethical decision-making in complex, real-world scenarios.

Builds confidence when navigating challenging ethical situations.

Clarifies legal obligations, regulatory expectations, professional standards, and best practices in ethical decisions.

Applies ethical principles to confidentiality, boundaries, informed consent, and documentation.

Integrates cultural humility and anti-oppressive practice into clinical work.

Addresses ethical considerations in technology-mediated counselling and diverse practice contexts.

Facilitates ethical approaches to group practices, advertising and social media.

The course consists of 13 modules and can be completed in approximately 30 hours. Delivered in an asynchronous, self-paced format, it allows participants to engage with the material anytime, from anywhere in the world.

The course opens on April 20, 2026. Early bird registration is available until April 30, 2026, with fees set at $250 for non-members and a discounted rate of $150 for BCACC members.

More information and the registration link can be found here.

BCACC: Founded in 1988, the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a nonprofit provincial professional association representing more than 10,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling and psychotherapy profession and for improved public access to mental health services. Its regulated members, Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs), are held to rigorous standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

https://bcacc.ca

SOURCE BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

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