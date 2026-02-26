BCACC Brings Provincial Mental Health Roadshow to Four B.C. Cities in 2026

A dynamic two-day experience combining advanced trauma training, regional dialogue, and meaningful professional connection

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is proud to announce the launch of its 2026 Regional Roadshow -- a province-wide initiative designed to strengthen clinical practice, foster regional collaboration, and spark critical conversations about the future of mental health in British Columbia.

Beginning in April, the two-day roadshow will travel to four communities:

Kelowna : April 10–11

: April 10–11 Victoria : June 5–6

: June 5–6 Prince George : September 18–19

: September 18–19 Burnaby: October 2–3

Bringing together Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs), psychotherapists, social workers, healthcare leaders, academics, and policymakers, the Regional Roadshow is designed as more than a workshop series -- it is a collaborative regional gathering focused on learning, dialogue, and professional community-building.

A Comprehensive Regional Experience

Each stop on the Roadshow offers a thoughtfully designed two-day program that integrates clinical advancement with cross-sector engagement.

Day One: Advanced Clinical Training in Complex Trauma

This year's Roadshow shines a spotlight on complex trauma, an issue affecting an estimated 60–76% of Canadians, according to the Canadian Psychological Association and Health Canada.

Renowned psychologist Dr. Carissa Muth, PsyD, RPsych (AB & BC), will lead a full-day intensive workshop exploring a staged, evidence-based approach to trauma treatment. Participants will gain practical strategies that integrate narrative therapy, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) skills, and positive psychology -- equipping clinicians with tools they can immediately apply in practice.

Evening Clinical Community Reception

Day one concludes with an evening reception designed to foster authentic professional connection and peer engagement. This gathering offers clinicians and allied professionals the opportunity to exchange insights, share lived clinical experiences, and build supportive professional relationships within their region.

Day Two: Regional Dialogue & Community-Focused Workshops

The second day begins with a facilitated stakeholder roundtable examining the current state of mental health in the host region. Participants will engage in meaningful dialogue with colleagues, community leaders, and decision-makers to identify shared challenges and collaborative solutions.

The afternoon features region-specific workshops tailored to the unique realities facing each community:

Kelowna: From Disruption to Dialogue – Strengthening Relationships After Adverse Events

Victoria: Beyond the Surface – Understanding the Intersections of Trauma, Adverse Events, and Opioid Harms in BC

Prince George: Through an Indigenous Lens

Burnaby: Uprooted but Unbroken – Deepening our Clinical Connection with Displaced Families

Strengthening the Mental Health Ecosystem in B.C.

BCACC CEO Michael Radano emphasizes the broader purpose of the initiative:

"The Regional Roadshow is designed to strengthen both clinical excellence and regional collaboration. By bringing together practitioners and stakeholders in each community, we are creating space for shared learning, thoughtful dialogue, and collective problem-solving. These gatherings are about deepening our clinical capacity while strengthening the professional community that supports mental health across British Columbia."

With an anticipated 1,000 participants across all four cities, the 2026 Roadshow represents one of BCACC's most comprehensive regional engagement efforts to date. More information about speakers, full agendas, and registration details can be found here.

BCACC: Founded in 1988, the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a nonprofit provincial professional association representing more than 10,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling and psychotherapy profession and for improved public access to mental health services. Its regulated members, Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs), are held to rigorous standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

