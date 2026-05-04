BCACC publishes fee guide to support over 9,000 clinical counsellors and inform mental health service rates across B.C.

The association released updated fee range recommendations following a comprehensive review including member data, market analysis, and inflation trends.

VICTORIA, BC, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) has published its 2026 fee guide, providing recommended fee ranges across a range of clinical practice scenarios. The guide is designed to support its more than 9,000 Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs)--who comprise approximately 90% of clinical counsellors and psychotherapists in British Columbia--in setting rates that are fair, sustainable, and reflective of current economic conditions.

While developed for RCCs, the BCACC fee guide is also widely used by employers, community agencies, insurers, and other organizations across the province to inform compensation and service rates for clinical counselling and psychotherapy. As such, it plays an important role in supporting consistency and stability in how these services are priced and accessed throughout BC.

The 2026 fee guide classifies RCCs into three categories--less-experienced RCCs, more-experienced RCCs, and clinical supervisors--and provides recommended fee ranges for both private practice and clinical supervision. These recommendations were developed through a comprehensive process that included a province-wide member survey, inflation adjustments, and benchmarking against available data across jurisdictions.

Based on BCACC's review, few jurisdictions in Canada publish publicly accessible fee guidance for counselling and psychotherapy services. By making this information available, BCACC aims to enhance transparency and provide the public with clearer information about the cost of services, supporting more informed decisions when seeking care.

The recommended fee ranges are intended to reflect a balance between accessibility for clients and sustainability for practitioners, helping to ensure that counselling services remain a widely available option for individuals, couples, and families seeking support.

BCACC has previously published fee guides in 2022 and 2024 and continues to update its recommendations to reflect evolving economic conditions and practice realities.

BCACC CEO Michael Radano stated: "This fee guide reflects our commitment to strengthening access to mental health care in British Columbia. By providing clear, evidence-informed benchmarks, we are supporting not only our members, but also the broader system of organizations and partners who rely on clinical counsellors. Transparency in service costs helps individuals make informed choices and contributes to a more accessible, sustainable, and responsive mental health system for all British Columbians."

The BCACC 2026 fee guide can be viewed here.

BCACC: Founded in 1988, the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a non-profit provincial professional association representing more than 10,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling and psychotherapy profession and for improved public access to mental health services. Its regulated members, Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs), are held to rigorous standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public. More information on their website, www.bcacc.ca

SOURCE BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

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