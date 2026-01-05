BCACC and BCMSA joint mental wellness initiative, 'Connection to Care' expanded to include the BC Forest Safety Council (BCFSC)

Starting today, workers across BC's forest industry can access confidential, mental health services from BCACC's Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) & master's level students

VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The BCACC is pleased to announce the expansion of the 'Connection to Care' program to the BC Forest Safety Council (BCFSC). Starting today, BCFSC workers can access 'Connection to Care' - a pre-emptive mental wellness service previously available to BCMSA members.

The 'Connection to Care' program is a joint initiative between the BCACC and the BCMSA. Since 2023, the program offers municipal workers (Category 753004) access to mental health support via a confidential phone service. The call team comprising Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) and master's level students in their final year, supervised by an Approved Clinical Supervisor (ACS) provide the necessary therapeutic support, connection to resources, and referrals if required. Confidentiality is crucial and callers will not be asked for their names, phone numbers, or any identifiable information. With the addition of the BCFSC, member employers and their workers will now benefit from the same no-cost program helping reduce barriers to support, address concerns earlier, and promote safer, healthier workplaces across both sectors.

BCACC CEO, Michael Radano says "We look forward to supporting BCFSC workers with timely access to quality mental health support. The C2C program lowers barriers to access due to costs, wait times, and potential stigma associated with seeking mental health services. The BCACC is excited to extend our partnership with the BCMSA, collaborate with more organisations across Canada, and make mental health services accessible to all."

The Connection to Care team can be reached at 778 247 2273 (CARE). For more information – connectiontocare.ca

BCACC: BCACC is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with 10,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public: https://bcacc.ca

BCMSA: The BC Municipal Safety Association (BCMSA) is an independent, non-profit organization committed to advancing occupational health and safety across the province for municipalities. BCMSA equips municipalities and their employees with expert guidance, evidence-informed resources, and comprehensive training, to prevent injuries and reduce both human and financial impacts.

BCFSC: The BC Forest Safety Council (BCFSC), established in 2004, is the Health and Safety Association for forest harvesting, sawmills, and pellet manufacturing in British Columbia. Guided by its commitments and values, BCFSC works closely with employers, workers, and industry partners to improve safety outcomes and eliminate serious injuries across the forest sector.

For media enquiries, contact Joshua Karunakaran: Manager - PR & Communications, [email protected]