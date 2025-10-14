BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) organises illumination of BC Legislative Assembly on World Mental Health Day

At dusk on Friday, the Ceremonial Entrance, front fountain, back fountain of the Parliament Buildings, Confederation Garden Park fountain and waterfall lit up in green – the colour associated with World Mental Health Day. BCACC staff were present at the venue, sporting sweatshirts with the message 'Be Kind to your Mind', the association's theme for the year. This is not the first time that the BCACC has taken this initiative. On October 10, 2023, the BCACC organised the illumination of the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver and the BC Parliament Buildings in Victoria for World Mental Health Day and requested the provincial government at the time to issue an official proclamation recognising October 10 as World Mental Health Day.

BCACC CEO Michael Radano says "As BC's largest association for clinical counsellors and psychotherapists, we have a responsibility to create awareness, spark conversations, and remind people that help is at hand. More than 90% of counsellors in BC have the Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC) title. Through our Find a Counsellor (FAC) tool, the public can get the mental health support they need in a timely manner from qualified professionals. We are grateful to the Legislative Assembly of BC for considering our request to prioritise mental health awareness and mark the day in a very special manner."

World Mental Health Day, observed every year on October 10, is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of mental health issues and mobilising efforts to support mental well-being. Established by the World Federation for Mental Health and recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), the day serves as an opportunity for individuals, communities, and organizations around the world to come together to advocate for mental health education, awareness, and policy change.

The BCACC's Find a Counsellor (FAC) tool is a public directory that people seeking mental health support can use to find a clinical counsellor/psychotherapist. They can filter Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) based on location, language, specialisation, modality, accessibility, and more, to find the perfect match for their needs.

BCACC : The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 10,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 9500+ Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and remedial process. https://bcacc.ca

