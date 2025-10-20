BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) attends CNAR Conference in Calgary in preparation of professional regulation of psychotherapy

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is attending the CNAR 2025 Conference in Calgary from October 20-22, 2025.

As BC's largest association of clinical counsellors and psychotherapists, the BCACC is engaging with multiple stakeholders at the event to prepare Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) for upcoming licensing and enhance/contribute regulatory building blocks required to regulate the profession. The BCACC is a member of CNAR and BCACC CEO, Michael Radano was appointed to the CNAR Board as a Director in February 2024, where he collaborates with several skilled directors, including Dianne Millette, Registrar and CEO of College of Health and Care Professionals of BC (CHCPBC) to provide strategic guidance.

CNAR (Canadian Network of Agencies for Regulation) is an organisation that connects and supports provincial and national regulators, licensing boards, accrediting agencies, regulatory federations, and associations, to share information, discuss challenges, and develop best practices for self-regulation.

In July 2025, the BC Government announced that Psychotherapists will be regulated under the College of Health and Care Professionals of BC (CHCPBC) from November 29, 2027. The BCACC has actively supported professional regulation in the interest of public protection and is currently preparing its members for the same.

BCACC : The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 10,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 9500+ Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and remedial process. https://bcacc.ca

