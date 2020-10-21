BC Leaders coming together to address challenges around COVID-19

On Wednesday, October 28, Genome BC will host its 11th Annual Don Rix Distinguished Keynote Address, a free event dedicated to the memory of Dr. Don Rix, a life sciences leader and philanthropist. The event provides an opportunity for the public to hear directly from world-class innovators in life sciences and learn about Genome BC and how its work is resulting in positive impacts.

This year's event, "Battle Lines: Fighting COVID-19 at the intersection of policy, treatment and prevention," will feature BC's Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, along with Dr. Mel Krajden, Medical Director at the BC Centre for Disease Control, and Dr. Carl Hansen, CEO of AbCellera.

To register for this free virtual event, go to: https://events.genomebc.ca/DRDK2020.

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization supporting world-class genomics research and innovation to grow globally competitive life sciences sectors and deliver sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. Over the past 20 years, Genome BC has generated over $1.1 billion of investment in more than 425 genomics research and innovation projects, including nearly 1,000 collaborations with partners across BC and internationally. The organization's initiatives are improving the lives of people throughout BC by advancing health care in addition to addressing environmental and natural resource challenges. In addition to scientific programming, Genome BC works to integrate genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and fostering an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. genomebc.ca

