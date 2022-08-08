BC Dentists Dismayed by Absence of Dedicated Seat on New Oral Health College Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The BC Dental Association (BCDA) is shocked and appalled after learning that BC's new Oral Health Regulatory College has chosen to not provide dentists with a dedicated position on its Board, in its revised proposed bylaws. This is in stark contrast to registered dental hygienists, certified dental assistants, registered dental technicians, and registered denturists, each of whom enjoy a guaranteed position on the Board.

Dentists own and operate the vast majority of dental practices in British Columbia. Supported by their teams of certified dental assistants and registered dental hygienists, dentists have the broadest scope of practice and carry the ultimate responsibility and risk for their patients' oral health.

BC dentists disappointed new amalgamated oral health college has no dedicated Board position for their profession. Tweet this

"When you are in pain or have an urgent oral health issue, you want to see a dentist", says Dr. David Lim, BCDA President-Elect. "Dentists are the only oral health professionals with hospital admitting privileges and are trained to deal with complex oral health conditions. The proposed Board composition and election process, which leaves the possibility of having no dentists represented, is absolutely unacceptable."

BCDA strongly urges the Oral Health Regulatory College and Ministry of Health to reconsider the proposed Board composition to reserve at least one dedicated position for a dentist registrant.

The BC Dental Association is the voice of BC dentists. We advocate for our members and promote access to dental care for all British Columbians.

SOURCE British Columbia Dental Association

For further information: Media Contact: Cary Chan (he/him), Senior Manager, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, BC Dental Association, 604-714-1988, [email protected]